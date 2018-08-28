Gallery

See inside this dreamy Quayside Complex

Quay side in Waldringfield Picture: FENNWRIGHT FENNWRIGHT

The Quayside grounds offer spectacular views of the River Deben and features a house and two holiday cottages on site.

The Quayside Complex, is located in Waldringfield, and is currently on the market for £1.2m.

This site has so much potential with the buyer being able to live there while running two holiday homes.

Quayside House is the main property - it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study.

As you enter the property you are greeted with an impressive hallway - this then leads to the ground floor bathroom, the study and the stairs.

The cosy living room is at the back of the home and features a fireplace and a wood burner - this is then followed by the dining room.

The heart of the home, the kitchen, is spacious with a range of units. There is also an integrated fridge, sink and plenty of storage space. This light and airy space then leads to the utility room.

Taking a look upstairs you have both bedrooms and the shower room.

The master bedroom is situated to the front of the property and offers stunning river views from the Juliette balcony. It has gorgeous built-in wardrobes and plenty of storage.

To the rear of the property is the second bedroom with a built-in cupboard and window that looks out onto the garden. The home also has an orangery, a conservatory and a utility room.

Moving on to Quayside Cottage this one bedroom residence would make a superb holiday home. It is single storey and looks out onto the delightful river. Many guests who have stayed here in the past have returned multiple times.

It features a nicely decorated living room which opens onto the conservatory and has views across the garden to the river.

The galley kitchen has plenty of space to make meals and is fitted with a range of units providing ample work surfaces and storage.

The bedroom overlooks part of the garden, has built-in wardrobes, and a door to the en-suite shower room. It has everything you need to feel right at home.

Last but not least, we have the Boat House which can be found to the rear of the plot and is a cleverly designed.

A courtyard, with well stocked vines, provides access to the residence.

On entering, there is a hallway with storage cupboard, and a further door which leads into the bathroom that includes everything you would expect and fancy under-floor heating.

When it comes to cooking up a storm the kitchen is fitted with a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, an oven, a hob and space for a table.

A desirable feature is the open plan L-shaped living area which is great to kick back and relax in.

From the living area there are stairs rising to the first floor bedroom which has a stunning vaulted ceiling and built-in wardrobes.

There is plenty of parking on the complex and it also features a garage.

The garden is well looked after with a range of established plants, shrubs and trees.

It also features a delightful Mediterranean style patio area with wall to the front overlooking the River Deben.

There is a right of access pathway and a further paved area at the river front.

