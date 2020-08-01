First look: Could these Ipswich new builds be the ‘homes of the future’?

The new development is in between Fulham Way and Hammersmith Way, off Bramford Road, Ipswich. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES

A new development off Bramford Road is launching in Ipswich this month – with sustainable homes “built for the future”.

Baywater Palace, is one of the three plots of homes on the site. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES Baywater Palace, is one of the three plots of homes on the site. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES

The new build site, developed by Vision Homes, includes 11 semi-detached and detached properties, which all boast solar panels and air force heating, making them sustainable properties. The plots range from £804 per sq ft for the two bedroom homes up to 1600 sq ft for the four bedrooms.

Most of the properties have extra rooms in the loft space which are being advertised as office space/study – which the agent said is “good for the current climate” with the rise in working from home due to coronavirus.

The development has two entrances and therefore two names – Bayswater Place and Greenford Place – and can be found off Bramford Road, between Fulham Way and Hammersmith Way.

CGIs of the new development off Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES CGIs of the new development off Bramford Road in Ipswich. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES

Bayswater Place consists of seven properties, with guide prices from £235,000 to £325,000, while Greenford Place has four plots with guide prices of £295,000 to £320,000.

Vision Homes – who acquired the plot in 2018 – said the properties “have been built for the future”.

They said: “Immediately we recognised the necessity for sustainable, affordable family homes in the area.

The Ipswich homes all have solar panels on the roofs to make them 'homes of the future'. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES The Ipswich homes all have solar panels on the roofs to make them 'homes of the future'. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES

“These fantastically designed homes, benefit from state of the art insulation, environmentally friendly air-source heat pumps that supply an efficient under floor heating and the hot water system.

“To top this off the roofs are fitted with the latest solar technology. These homes have really been built for the future.”

Vision Homes is also offering the Help To Buy scheme at the site, helping young couples who are looking to get onto the property ladder.

A new development off Bramford Road hopes to provide the 'homes of the future' in Ipswich. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES A new development off Bramford Road hopes to provide the 'homes of the future' in Ipswich. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES/VISION HOMES

For more details contact Nicholas Estates and for further details on the properties designed by Vision Homes, see here.