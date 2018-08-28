Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Police were called at 8.30am on Monday morning to reports of a two vehicle crash on the major Suffolk road.

A lorry is thought to have collided with a van at Woolpit, blocking both lanes heading westbound.

Tailbacks are reportedly stretching as far back as Stowmarket – eight miles from the scene of the crash.

An ambulance has been called but it is not yet clear if anybody was injured in the collision.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

This is the second lorry crash to block the A14 this morning.

In an unrelated incident shortly after 7am, a car went into the central reservation after colliding with a lorry at Westley, near Bury St Edmunds.