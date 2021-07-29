News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star

Ipswich singer seeks women who 'feel fabulous in their own skin'

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 3:22 PM July 29, 2021   
Ipswich based singer, Chloë Lupton, is on the lookout for female dancers ahead of body positivity music video shoot.

Ipswich-based singer, Chloë Lupton, is on the lookout for female dancers ahead of her new music video, 'Go Get It.' - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich soul singer is seeking body confident women to dance in her latest music video.

Chloë Lupton, 20, is set to release new track ‘Go Get it’, which champions body positivity in women, and will feature dancers from diverse backgrounds.  

The dancers, aged between 18-28, need to be able to perform commercial hip-hop.

“It’s a female empowerment type song,” said Chloë. “It basically says ‘love yourself.’ It’s a dance tune and will include hip-hop, commercial street dancing and streetwear.”

“Most of it will be dancing, but there will also be travelling scenes through the streets. The video is constantly moving – it’s quite active,” she added. 

You may also want to watch:

Curtis Blanc, who goes by the stage name Tis, had an active role in organising the shoot as Chloë’s manager. He said: “Chloë has already choreographed a dance for that scene and we need dancers that will be up for featuring in the video.

“We are also going to be using a film studio in Clopton to do a photo shoot. We want many women from different demographics to come and be involved.” 

20-year-old Chloë Lupton wants women to feel comfortable in their own skin

Chloë wants women to feel comfortable in their own skin - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  3. 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
  1. 4 9 bargain attractions within an hour of Ipswich
  2. 5 New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
  3. 6 Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children
  4. 7 Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
  5. 8 Get lost in two sunflower mazes at this Suffolk farm
  6. 9 Suspect in Victoria Hall murder case still being questioned by police
  7. 10 Go-ahead secured for new hotel near Ipswich Town ground

The photo shoot section of the video will take place at Summer Isle Films in Woodbridge and the women involved are invited to attend the live performance at the Bloom Lounge in Ipswich. The live performance will also make up part of the video. 

“Chloë will be a director of this shoot and will encourage women to feel fabulous in their own skin. No matter what their ethnicity or what they look like. It’s supposed to be women enjoying who they are and enjoying the best parts of being a woman,” Tis added. 

“The women don’t actually have to follow a dance choreography. We just want them to dance in front of the camera and enjoy themselves.” 

Transport to and from the Bloom Lounge will also be offered to the women featured in the photo shoot. 

Filming will take place on August 14 and 15. If you would like to be a part of the music video, email or head over to Chloë’s Instagram account.

Music
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE

Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

person
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The car was recovered in morning in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene in St Matthew's Street, where a car has gone into Star Express

Suffolk Live

Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus