19 stunning pictures from Suffolk camera club named third best in the world

A camera group based near Ipswich has been named the third best in the world.

The Beyond Group, which meets at Copdock and Washbrook village hall, received the accolade at the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) world championships.

The group submitted 20 images in October and 14 of these submissions have been selected to be displayed at a prestigious exhibition in Paris.

Barbie Lindsay, from Ipswich, founded the group with her husband Rusty back in 2005.

Mrs Lindsay said: "Our group has such an eclectic mix of photographers — right through from creative, humour to natural history and landscapes."

The group's members come from as far way as Halesworth, Gorleston and East Mersea.

"Our aims are just to push our photography further.

"We wanted people who don't just sit there to be entertained. They all contribute to the running the group as well."

Here are 19 of the group's award-winning images:

Barn Owl Quartering a Field by Paul Smith - Credit: © Paul Smith Photography

Box Of Bulldogs - French by Marcia Mellor - Credit: Marcia Mellor

Child Labour - Dhaka Brick Yard by Chrissie Westgate - Credit: Chrissie Westgate

Coal Worker Bangladesh by Chrissie Westgate - Credit: Chrissie Westgate

Dance Like No One Can See You by Chris Netton - Credit: C Netton

Etive mor falls by Wayne Davey - Credit: Wayne Davey

Great Grey Owl in Snowfall by Paul Smith - Credit: © Paul Smith Photography

Ironing out our Differences by Barbie Lindsay - Credit: Barbie Lindsay

It's a Knockout by Rob Howarth - Credit: Rob Howarth

Lulworth Cove sunset by Wayne Davey - Credit: Wayne Davey/Vista Views

Midnight at The Brooklyn Bridge by Peter Benson - Credit: P.F.BENSON

Otter with fish by Kev Williams - Credit: Kev Williams

Ruff Ruff by Marcia Mellor - Credit: Marcia Mellor

The Experiment that went Wrong by Barbie Lindsay - Credit: Barbie Lindsay

The Rat Catcher by Chris Netton - Credit: C Netton

Thing by Iain Blake - Credit: Iain Blake

Versace by Rusty Lindsay - Credit: Rusty Lindsay

Water rail feeding at Dawn by Kev Williams - Credit: Kev Williams