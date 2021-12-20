19 stunning pictures from Suffolk camera club named third best in the world
- Credit: KEV WILLIAMS/MARCIA MELLOR/PAUL SMITH/CHRISSIE WESTGATE/CHRIS NETTON/WAYNE DAVEY
A camera group based near Ipswich has been named the third best in the world.
The Beyond Group, which meets at Copdock and Washbrook village hall, received the accolade at the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) world championships.
The group submitted 20 images in October and 14 of these submissions have been selected to be displayed at a prestigious exhibition in Paris.
Barbie Lindsay, from Ipswich, founded the group with her husband Rusty back in 2005.
Mrs Lindsay said: "Our group has such an eclectic mix of photographers — right through from creative, humour to natural history and landscapes."
The group's members come from as far way as Halesworth, Gorleston and East Mersea.
"Our aims are just to push our photography further.
"We wanted people who don't just sit there to be entertained. They all contribute to the running the group as well."
Here are 19 of the group's award-winning images: