Help Cody the poodle cross find forever-home before his second birthday

Abandoned as a puppy and despite being an "awesome young lad" Cody has spent longer in RSPCA shelters than in a home.

After a total of nine months in shelters, Cody is hoping for a certain present before his second birthday this year— a welcoming and warm forever home with some kind humans to explore the world with him.

A spokesman for the Suffolk East and Ipswich branch of the RSPCA said: "Cody is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward based training. Cody is an awesome young lad and in the right home will have so much potential."

Cody would be suitable for a home in a more rural area, without other pets - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

Describing him, they added: "Once Cody knows you he soon shows his affectionate and playful side. He absolutely loves his toys and will often greet you with one in his mouth whilst wagging his whole body.

"He is super intelligent and picks up new things quickly and effectively, whilst loving it because of all the tasty treats he gets in return."

Cody is described as affectionate, playful and super intelligent - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich

"Cody can be a reactive little chap towards unfamiliar people, dogs and vehicles. He is responding well to training at a distance from these triggers, along with learning other basic cues and loose lead walking.

"We have also been building up a positive association with his walking equipment. This includes a muzzle which he is required to wear as well as being kept on a lead at all times in public places.

"Cody would best suit a quiet, low populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs.

"This will ensure he copes better in the surrounding environment and will help set him up for success in his training."

The RSPCA is looking for a home which does not have any pets, as Cody cannot live with other dogs, cats or small animals.

The spokesman said: "If you think you can offer him a suitable home and support this sweet boy through his training, please get in contact with our reception. Cody will give you so much to smile about in return."

All the information needed on Cody is available through this link.