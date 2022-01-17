Did you know these 10 pubs were open in Ipswich?

The Barley Mow pub at the junction of Westgate Street and High Street in November 1965, shortly before demolition - Credit: Archant

Ipswich has long been known for its huge selection of pubs, but did you know these 10 venues were popular in the town several decades ago?

Suffolk's county town was the former home of the Tolly Cobbold brewery, with the company operating many Ipswich pubs before it closed.

A number of the pubs in our list have since been given new leases of life, such as a dessert diner, while some were demolished many years ago.

Blue Anchor

The Blue Anchor is today used as a fast food takeaway - Credit: Google Maps

According to the Lost Pubs Project, the Blue Anchor in Ipswich's Upper Orwell Street closed way back in 1881.

It is now used as a fast food takeaway, one of many in the street.

Queens Head Hotel

The Queens Head Hotel closed on New Year's Eve 1963 and is pictured in March 1964 before its demolition - Credit: Archant

This pub on the corner of St Matthew's Street closed on New Year's Eve in 1936 before it was demolished.

The Victoria pub was built in its place, according to Suffolk CAMRA, but that also closed in 2008.

Beehive

The Beehive Inn, at the corner of Carr Street and Upper Orwell Street - Credit: Archant

Tolly Cobbold pub the Beehive became a popular landmark near the Regent Theatre and was thought to have been an older building than it was due to the "mock Tudor" style, the Suffolk CAMRA said.

It served its last customers in March 1960.

Dogs Head in the Pot

The Dogs Head in the Pot near Ipswich town centre is now a Kaspa's Desserts chain - Credit: Archant

Now a Kaspa's Desserts chain, this building in Dogs Head Street is believed to have been a pub before it closed in the 1840s.

The Suffolk CAMRA said the pub's name apparently alludes to a "dirty slovenly housewife".

Barley Mow

Former Ipswich pub the Barley Mow is to the right of this picture - Credit: Archant

Another Tolly Cobbold pub, the Barley Mow in Westgate Street closed in 1965 and was subsequently demolished.

Clothing retailer Ann Summers now occupies the site where the Barley Mow once stood.

Black Bell

The former Black Bell pub in Museum Street was converted into office space - Credit: Google Maps

This building on the corner of Museum Street and Elm Street has been used as offices and residential flats, but was the Black Bell pub until 1936.

It was also known as simply the Bell, the Suffolk CAMRA said.

Lifeboat Inn

The Lifeboat Inn in Wherstead Road closed in September 1965 - Credit: Archant

The Lifeboat Inn, also known as the Life Boat, closed in Wherstead Road back in September 1965.

The property is now used as housing, though the building's exterior from its life as a pub remains visible.

Millers Arms

The Millers Arms closed in 1936, but the Cricketers remains - Credit: Archant

The Cricketers opposite the Tower Ramparts bus station used to have a neighbour - the Millers Arms.

It closed in 1936 and the site is now occupied by the Crown swimming pool.

Staff of Life

The Staff of Life pub in Bramford Road shut in 1962 - Credit: Archant

Residents in Bramford Road used to visit the Staff of Life in their street up until it was closed in 1962.

The Suffolk CAMRA said it was bought as part of a compulsory purchase order and later bulldozed.

Rising Sun

The Rising Sun in Princes Street, at the corner of James Street, closed in 1960 - Credit: Archant

Yet another Tolly Cobbold establishment, the Rising Sun was in Princes Street, on the corner of James Street, which no longer exists.

It was subject to a compulsory purchase order and demolished in 1960 to make way for the Civic Drive development, according to the Suffolk CAMRA.