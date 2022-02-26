11 spots which prove Ipswich is just as beautiful as the rest of Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk gets a lot of praise for its beauty-spots, but often the county town Ipswich gets unfairly overlooked.
Here are 11 spots around town which prove it is just as beautiful as the rest of Suffolk.
1. Christchurch Park and Mansion
Boasting more than 500 years of history, Christchurch Mansion is a beautiful example of Tudor architecture set in a sprawling park in the centre of Ipswich.
The park itself is a designated county wildlife site and is located in one of Ipswich's conservation areas.
It has trees dating back almost as long as the mansion and boasts an enormous collection of features listed by Historic England.
2. Ancient House
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life after house fire
- 2 Councillor suspended following Facebook posts supporting Putin's invasion
- 3 Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop
- 4 MP backs Macs on the Bridge and calls on highways to rescind lay-by plans
- 5 Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band
- 6 Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show
- 7 6 West End shows coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 8 Protest over NHS 'corporate takeover' bill to take place in Ipswich
- 9 Man banned from Suffolk and jailed after contacting ex-girlfriend
- 10 Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze
Thought to be one of the oldest buildings still standing in Ipswich, Ancient House dates from the 15th century and has beautiful pargetting on the front.
The house has acted as the home base for a parliamentary family trying to impress Charles II and a homeware store.
3. Unitarian Meeting House
Constructed in 1700 for Ipswich's non-conformant community, the Unitarian Meeting House has managed to retain its original character.
It is believed to be the only remaining example of a purpose-built timber-framed dissenters meeting house in the world.
4. Pykenham's Gatehouse
Pykenham's Gatehouse in Northgate Street, which dates from the late 1400s, is all that remains of a grand residence built for the Archdeacon of Suffolk William Pykenham.
Archaeologists believe that the room above the gate was used for storing title deeds, and other important documents.
5. Cliff Quay Brewery
A towering gothic structure on the edge of the Ipswich Waterfront, Cliff Quay Brewery once provided Tolly Cobbold pubs with beer.
Nothing has been brewed there since the early 2000s and the building was devastated by a fire in 2020.
6. Ipswich Waterfront
Once an area for industry and trade, Ipswich Waterfront has been transformed over the past couple of decades into a centre of entertainment and education.
With a combination of new architecture alongside pre-existing heritage assets, it features The Old Customs House and the marina.
7. St Mary-le-Tower Church
Described as the "nearest thing Ipswich will ever have to a cathedral", St Mary-le-Tower is probably the best example of a Victorian church building in Suffolk.
It has a 60m tower and the largest collection of 19th century stained glass in the county.
8. Pin Mill
Located on the River Orwell, Pin Mill offers beautiful views of Nacton Shores.
It is home to Thames and Dutch barges, as well as some more higgledy-piggledy houseboats, and the Butt and Oyster pub.
9. The Walk
When you enter The Walk you get a sense of what the medieval town must have felt like, with the exposed beams and tight alleyways.
Designed by Henry Cautley and his colleague Leslie Barefoot, it is hard to believe the structure was only built in 1938.
10. Orwell Country Park
Consisting of more than 400 acres of lowland habitats including heaths, mudflats and ancient woodland, Orwell Country park is set within the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It contains bird species including Skylarks, Peregrine Falcons, and Black-tailed Godwits.
11. Nacton Shores
Located on the north side of the River Orwell, Nacton Shores is an island of green and calm offering views over the Orwell to Pin Mill.
Watch ships journey up the river from the closest sandy beach to Ipswich.