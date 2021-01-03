Gallery
Were you a regular at Distinction nightclub? Check out our Days Gone By gallery
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Did you dance the night away at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich back in 2002?
The club, in Arcade Street, was known for its wide range of music including R'n'B, hip hop and drum'n'bass, and had a number of DJs in its two rooms.
Well-remembered nightclub Sound Academy was previously based at the premises.
During its days as Distinction in the early 2000s, the club was one of the venues spotlighted in the Evening Star's Caught Out feature, along with others like Pals and the Curve Bar.
Our photographer went along in April 2002 and met some of the customers who were relaxing, chatting to friends and enjoying a night out. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the photos?
Our photographer went along in April 2002 and met some of the customers who were relaxing, chatting to friends and enjoying a night out. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the photos?