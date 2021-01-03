Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM January 3, 2021

Customers enjoying a night out at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Did you dance the night away at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich back in 2002?

Friends meeting up at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The club, in Arcade Street, was known for its wide range of music including R'n'B, hip hop and drum'n'bass, and had a number of DJs in its two rooms.

Customers on a night out at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Well-remembered nightclub Sound Academy was previously based at the premises.

During its days as Distinction in the early 2000s, the club was one of the venues spotlighted in the Evening Star's Caught Out feature, along with others like Pals and the Curve Bar.

Did you let your hair down at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich back in 2002? - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our photographer went along in April 2002 and met some of the customers who were relaxing, chatting to friends and enjoying a night out. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the photos?

Sharing a drink and a chat at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Friends on a night out at Distinction nightclub in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant



