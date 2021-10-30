News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
More than 50 vaccinated as Ipswich celebrates African culture

Tamika Green

Published: 12:00 PM October 30, 2021
Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Karibu African Women’s Support Group held an exciting day of celebration and empowerment, sharing African culture with the wider community.  

The day took place at Burlington Baptist Church, in Ipswich, and included activities for children as well as an array of African food and music.

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Luc

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Luc

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organiser Lara Uzokwe said the Covid vaccination bus at the event was also a great success with more than 50 people receiving a vaccine.

Lara Uzokwe, manager of Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lara Uzokwe, manager of Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added that the vaccine is particularly important for black members of the community.  

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Luc

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: “It’s very important because a lot of black people are working in healthcare sector as support workers, carers, doctors and nurses.  

“We have to look after our health as well. If you don’t look after yourself, how can you help the people you’ve been paid to look after?”  

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Amina Igwebuike in

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Amina Igwebuike in the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Luc

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Luc

Families enjoyed food and workshops at the Karibu African Women's Support Group. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Jollof Rice Extravaganza will be taking place at the church on November 11 – 6pm until 9pm. 

For more information see here

