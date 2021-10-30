Gallery
More than 50 vaccinated as Ipswich celebrates African culture
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Karibu African Women’s Support Group held an exciting day of celebration and empowerment, sharing African culture with the wider community.
The day took place at Burlington Baptist Church, in Ipswich, and included activities for children as well as an array of African food and music.
Organiser Lara Uzokwe said the Covid vaccination bus at the event was also a great success with more than 50 people receiving a vaccine.
She added that the vaccine is particularly important for black members of the community.
She said: “It’s very important because a lot of black people are working in healthcare sector as support workers, carers, doctors and nurses.
You may also want to watch:
“We have to look after our health as well. If you don’t look after yourself, how can you help the people you’ve been paid to look after?”
A Jollof Rice Extravaganza will be taking place at the church on November 11 – 6pm until 9pm.
For more information see here.
Most Read
- 1 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
- 2 Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats
- 3 Fury at 'unnerving' groups' booze litter at Ipswich playground
- 4 Woman avoids jail by 'hair's breadth' for dealing drugs from Ipswich flat
- 5 Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Suffolk?
- 6 Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children
- 7 New security measures in Claydon 'not justified at this point'
- 8 See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week
- 9 Ipswich drug dealing gang sentencing adjourned again
- 10 Broken down Audi causing delays on busy Ipswich road