Were you at Bandbox's Valentine party for youngsters in 2005?

Published: 6:00 PM February 12, 2021

Were you among the youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005?

Our photographer went along to the fun event - and if you were there you might spot yourself in our Days Gone By gallery.

The event was organised as part of the Lowbiza youth initiative, arranged by a partnership including local authorities and police.

The aim was to provide a safe club scene for young people, so the party was alcohol-free and held earlier in the evening than usual nightclub events, to make it more accessible.

Our photos show the young teenagers dancing and really enjoying the atmosphere, as well as taking part in karaoke.

The Bandbox nightspot on Bent Hill was a popular place to be in the early and mid-2000s, and its events featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.

The Bandbox and Splitz bar were based in part of the former Grand Hotel, which dates back to the 1890s. The Grand bar and restaurant is now based in the part of the historic building, although it has had to close during lockdown.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk