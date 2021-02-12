News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Were you at Bandbox's Valentine party for youngsters in 2005?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 12, 2021   
Youngsters at the LowBiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub at Felixstowe in 2005

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub at Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Were you among the youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005?

Girls at the Lowbiza Valentine's party for youngsters at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Girls at the Lowbiza Valentine's party for youngsters at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Our photographer went along to the fun event - and if you were there you might spot yourself in our Days Gone By gallery.

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The event was organised as part of the Lowbiza youth initiative,  arranged by a partnership including local authorities and police.

Young people at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Young people at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The aim was to provide a safe club scene for young people, so the party was alcohol-free and held earlier in the evening than usual nightclub events, to make it more accessible.

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Our photos show the young teenagers dancing and really enjoying the atmosphere, as well as taking part in karaoke.

Karaoke at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Karaoke at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The Bandbox nightspot on Bent Hill was a popular place to be in the early and mid-2000s, and its events featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.   

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The Bandbox and Splitz bar were based in part of the former Grand Hotel,  which dates back to the 1890s. The Grand bar and restaurant is now based in the part of the historic building, although it has had to close during lockdown.

Girls at a LowBiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe in 2005

Dancing at the Lowbiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

