Multicultural festival announces its return this autumn

A funfair, Asian wrestling and a chance to savour music and food from around the world will be among the offerings when the Big Multicultural Festival returns this autumn.

The event will mark its 10th anniversary this year as it makes its comeback, following a two year break due to the pandemic.

The Big Multicultural Festival is organised by the award-winning BSC Multicultural Services (BSCMS).

Big Multicultural festival launch in Alexander Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The popular and unique festival of music, food and sports will take place on Sunday, September 4, at Alexandra Park, in Ipswich ,from 12pm to 6pm.

The festival will see locally, nationally and internationally recognised musicians and artists perform live on stage along with many other attractions.

There will also be food from around the world, a football competition, an information marquee, and a children's funfair.

Festival-goers can also try their hands at Kabaddi - also known as Asian wrestling - on the day.

Entrance is free and everyone is welcome, and in previous years the event has attracted thousands of people.

To book information/food stalls or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shayra on 01473 429740/400081