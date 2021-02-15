Published: 6:00 PM February 15, 2021

Some of those who took part in Hadleigh Brett canoe race in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Canoeing is a popular sport in Suffolk, and our gallery today looks back at some events over the years.

The start of a canoe race at Shotley in July 1966 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever taken part in canoe races and events such as the Deben Canoe Club regatta in Woodbridge?

A pair of Deben Canoe Club members giving it their all in the regatta at Woodbridge in 1984 - Credit: Archant

If so, you might spot yourself and some of your team-mates in these Days Gone By photos.

A sponsored canoe paddle at Southwold in April 1979 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk’s rivers, estuaries and waterways provide perfect settings for an active day out, and many people currently can't wait to take to the water as soon as lockdown restrictions are a thing of the past.

The Hadleigh Brett canoe race in 1981. Did you take part? - Credit: Archant

As well as keeping fit, the sport offers the chance to get some unique views of some of the area's most beautiful landscapes and wildlife.

A canoe polo team at Bury St Edmunds Sports Centre in November 1984 - Credit: Archant

And, if you are canoeing for leisure rather than taking part in a race, you can always stop off for refreshment at a waterside venue.

Deben Canoe Club Regatta at Woodbridge in 1984 - Credit: Archant

Deben Canoe Club's sponsored paddle at Woodbridge in May 1972 - Credit: Archant



