Paddling through - are you in our canoe photos from the 1960s, 70s and 80s?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 15, 2021   
Hadleigh Brett canoe race in 1981

Some of those who took part in Hadleigh Brett canoe race in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Canoeing is a  popular sport in Suffolk, and our gallery today looks back at some events over the years.

The start of a canoe race at Shotley in July 1966

The start of a canoe race at Shotley in July 1966 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever taken part in canoe races and events such as the Deben Canoe Club regatta in Woodbridge?

A pair of Deben Canoe Club members giving it their all in the regatta at Woodbridge in 1984

A pair of Deben Canoe Club members giving it their all in the regatta at Woodbridge in 1984 - Credit: Archant

If so, you might spot yourself and some of your team-mates in these Days Gone By photos.

A sponsored canoe paddle at Southwold in April 1979

A sponsored canoe paddle at Southwold in April 1979 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk’s rivers, estuaries and waterways provide perfect settings for an active day out, and many people currently can't wait to take to the water as soon as lockdown restrictions are a thing of the past.

Hadleigh Brett Canoe Race in 1981

The Hadleigh Brett canoe race in 1981. Did you take part? - Credit: Archant

As well as keeping fit, the sport offers the chance to get some unique views of some of the area's most beautiful landscapes and wildlife.

A canoe polo team at Bury St Edmunds Sports Centre in November 1984

A canoe polo team at Bury St Edmunds Sports Centre in November 1984 - Credit: Archant

And, if you are canoeing for leisure rather than taking part in a race, you can always stop off for refreshment at a waterside venue.

Deben Canoe Club Regatta at Woodbridge in 1984

Deben Canoe Club Regatta at Woodbridge in 1984 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

Deben Canoe Club's sponsored paddle at Woodbridge in May 1972

Deben Canoe Club's sponsored paddle at Woodbridge in May 1972 - Credit: Archant


Suffolk
Woodbridge News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
