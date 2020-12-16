Did you take part in these school Christmas celebrations?

Published: 6:00 PM December 16, 2020

Christmas cakes made at Hadleigh High School in December 1979 - Credit: Archant

The run-up to Christmas is always an exciting time at Suffolk schools, with a whole range of festive events.

Stowupland High School pupils rehearse for their Christmas Concert in Stowmarket Parish Church in 2004 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Today we are looking back at fun activities which youngsters around the area have taken part in over the years.

Pupils at Whitton Junior School, Ipswich, taking part in the school's first pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, in December 1964 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery features events from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s onwards, including pantos and Christmas plays.

The cast of the Christmas play at Sprites Primary School, Ipswich, in December 1976 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

There is a photo of Hadleigh High School pupils admiring a Christmas cake in 1979, and Copleston students in Ipswich taking part in a festive fancy dress day in 1985.

Students at Copleston School in Ipswich in fancy dress in the build-up to Christmas in 1985 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Of course, school Christmas dinner is always a big occasion, and another photo shows Chantry students in Ipswich enjoying their meal in 1973.

Chantry School Christmas Dinner in Ipswich in December 1973 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

A more recent photo shows a rehearsal for a Christmas concert by Stowupland High School pupils in 2004.

Stowupland High School pupils rehearse for their Christmas Concert in Stowmarket Parish Church in 2004 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

What are your memories of festive events at schools around the area? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Recorders and violins at Ipswich Preparatory School's Christmas concert in 2002 - Credit: Archant



