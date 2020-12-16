Did you take part in these school Christmas celebrations?
- Credit: Archant
The run-up to Christmas is always an exciting time at Suffolk schools, with a whole range of festive events.
Today we are looking back at fun activities which youngsters around the area have taken part in over the years.
Our gallery features events from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s onwards, including pantos and Christmas plays.
There is a photo of Hadleigh High School pupils admiring a Christmas cake in 1979, and Copleston students in Ipswich taking part in a festive fancy dress day in 1985.
Of course, school Christmas dinner is always a big occasion, and another photo shows Chantry students in Ipswich enjoying their meal in 1973.
You may also want to watch:
A more recent photo shows a rehearsal for a Christmas concert by Stowupland High School pupils in 2004.
What are your memories of festive events at schools around the area? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
