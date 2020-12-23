News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Did you get in the swim at Broomhill Pool on Christmas Day?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 23, 2020   
Checking the water temperature for the Christmas morning swim at Broomhill Pool, Ipswich, in 1966

Checking the water temperature for the Christmas morning swim at Broomhill Pool, Ipswich, in 1966

Did you ever brave the cold waters of Broomhill Pool in Ipswich on Christmas Day?

Members of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Pool in 1972

Members of Ipswich Swimming Club during their Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Pool in 1972

While East Anglia's resorts have regularly held  Christmas swims along the coast, the town's much-loved outdoor pool also staged many festive swims over the years.

Removing ice  before an early morning swim on Christmas Day 1963 at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich

Removing ice before an early morning swim on Christmas Day 1963 at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich

Our photo gallery shows events from the 1960s and 1970s. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the swimmers here?

Christmas swim at Broomhill pool in Ipswich in 1972

The Christmas swim at Broomhill pool in Ipswich in1972

The pool, which it is still hoped will reopen within the next few years, was of course most popular during summer, but some people were happy to swim in any weather.

Swimmers lining up for the Christmas swim at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich in 1972

Swimmers lining up for the Christmas swim at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich in 1972

One of our photos shows how ice had to be broken from the surface of the pool in the famously cold winter of 1963. And snow was actually falling during the swim a few years later, in 1970.

Snow was falling during the Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Pool in 1970

Snow was falling during the Christmas Day swim at Broomhill Pool in 1970

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos via our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

Snow falling on Christmas Day on swimmers at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich in 1970

With snow falling on Christmas Day it was the perfect time for a swim at Broomhill Pool in 1970

Christmas morning swimmers at Broomhill Pool, Ipswich in 1965 

Christmas morning swimmers at Broomhill Pool, Ipswich in 1965


