Did you get in the swim at Broomhill Pool on Christmas Day?
Did you ever brave the cold waters of Broomhill Pool in Ipswich on Christmas Day?
While East Anglia's resorts have regularly held Christmas swims along the coast, the town's much-loved outdoor pool also staged many festive swims over the years.
Our photo gallery shows events from the 1960s and 1970s. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the swimmers here?
The pool, which it is still hoped will reopen within the next few years, was of course most popular during summer, but some people were happy to swim in any weather.
One of our photos shows how ice had to be broken from the surface of the pool in the famously cold winter of 1963. And snow was actually falling during the swim a few years later, in 1970.
