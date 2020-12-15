nostalgia

Published: 6:00 PM December 15, 2020

The Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White in Ipswich in 2002 - were you there? - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The Co-op Juniors treated Ipswich to another stunning performance with their Snow White production in 2002 – were you there?

Did you watch the Co-op Juniors perform Snow White in 2002? - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The largest amateur theatre group in the UK, the Co-op Juniors have wowed more than 14,000 people with their performances over the years.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

And their production of the classic fairy tale Snow White at the Ipswich Regent in 2002 was no exception.

Members of the cast in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The Ipswich-based group played 12 performances of the childhood favourite story, with local girl Bridie Rowe taking centre stage as the princess.

Ipswich-born Bridie Rowe stole the show with her leading lady performance - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

With a twist on the usual seven dwarfs – including the inclusion of “Big Daddy” and “Hulk” – the shows were labelled as “stunning performances” in our special edition pantomime pull-out.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in December 2002 - Credit: Archant/Lucy Taylor

You may also want to watch:

Unfortunately there could be no Co-op Juniors Christmas show this year, although the group hope to entertain the area again from next year.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Email your Co-op Juniors memories to oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The show had different names for the dwarves - including "Hulk" - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant



