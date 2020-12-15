News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Do you remember the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White?

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:00 PM December 15, 2020   
The Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White in Ipswich in 2002

The Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White in Ipswich in 2002

The Co-op Juniors treated Ipswich to another stunning performance with their Snow White production in 2002 – were you there?

Co-op Juniors Snow White at the Ipswich Regent in 2002

Did you watch the Co-op Juniors perform Snow White in 2002?

The largest amateur theatre group in the UK, the Co-op Juniors have wowed more than 14,000 people with their performances over the years.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002

And their production of the classic fairy tale Snow White at the Ipswich Regent in 2002 was no exception.

Members of the cast in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002 

Members of the cast in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002

The Ipswich-based group played 12 performances of the childhood favourite story, with local girl Bridie Rowe taking centre stage as the princess.

Bridie Rowe in Co-op Juniors Snow White in Ipswich in 2002

Ipswich-born Bridie Rowe stole the show with her leading lady performance

With a twist on the usual seven dwarfs – including the inclusion of “Big Daddy” and “Hulk” – the shows were labelled as “stunning performances” in our special edition pantomime pull-out.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in December 2002

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors' production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in December 2002

Unfortunately there could be no Co-op Juniors Christmas show this year, although the group hope to entertain the area again from next year.

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002

Dancers in the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent

Email your Co-op Juniors memories to oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Co-op Juniors production of Snow White at Ipswich Regent in 2002

The show had different names for the dwarves - including "Hulk"


 

