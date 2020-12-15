nostalgia
Do you remember the Co-op Juniors production of Snow White?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
The Co-op Juniors treated Ipswich to another stunning performance with their Snow White production in 2002 – were you there?
The largest amateur theatre group in the UK, the Co-op Juniors have wowed more than 14,000 people with their performances over the years.
And their production of the classic fairy tale Snow White at the Ipswich Regent in 2002 was no exception.
The Ipswich-based group played 12 performances of the childhood favourite story, with local girl Bridie Rowe taking centre stage as the princess.
With a twist on the usual seven dwarfs – including the inclusion of “Big Daddy” and “Hulk” – the shows were labelled as “stunning performances” in our special edition pantomime pull-out.
You may also want to watch:
Unfortunately there could be no Co-op Juniors Christmas show this year, although the group hope to entertain the area again from next year.
Email your Co-op Juniors memories to oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?
- 2 Body found in Ipswich river
- 3 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
- 4 Man guilty of coercive behaviour 'very lucky' to escape prison
- 5 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
- 6 Covid outbreak reported at Suffolk hospice
- 7 'Unlikely' single retailer will take on Debenhams site
- 8 Man who drove in 'shocking' way during 80mph police chase is jailed
- 9 Man dies after building collapses
- 10 Woman headbutted police officer in custody holding area