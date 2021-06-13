News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM June 13, 2021   
A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

Did you enjoy nights out and special events at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in the early 2000s?

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

If so, you might spot some familiar faces in these photos, from 2002 to 2005.

Friends having a drink at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

It's now 20 years since the popular bar in Princes Street opened in 2001.

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

It took over the former Royal Navy recruitment office, which had stood empty for several years.

The bar regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column, showing people enjoying a relaxing night out with friends.

AXA Factor finalists at the Curve Bar, Ipswich in 2005

The Curve Bar has also staged a range of special events over the years, and our gallery includes a group photo from the AXA's Got Talent finals at the venue in 2005.

Another special event featured here was a reunion for Stoke High School's class of 1994 ten years on, in 2004.

Stoke High School's class of 1994 at their reunion at the Curve Bar, Ipswich in 2004

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

