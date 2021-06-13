Gallery
Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?
- Credit: Archant
Did you enjoy nights out and special events at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in the early 2000s?
If so, you might spot some familiar faces in these photos, from 2002 to 2005.
It's now 20 years since the popular bar in Princes Street opened in 2001.
It took over the former Royal Navy recruitment office, which had stood empty for several years.
The bar regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column, showing people enjoying a relaxing night out with friends.
The Curve Bar has also staged a range of special events over the years, and our gallery includes a group photo from the AXA's Got Talent finals at the venue in 2005.
Another special event featured here was a reunion for Stoke High School's class of 1994 ten years on, in 2004.
