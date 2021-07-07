Riding through - are you in cycle race photos from 1970s to 1990s?
- Credit: Archant
With the Tour de France currently in the headlines, today we are looking back at cycle races around Suffolk over the years.
A cycle race in Felixstowe in 1976 is among the events featured in this gallery. Large numbers of riders joined in, picking up speed as they headed down Bent Hill.
Also fondly remembered is the Ipswich Cycle Race round the town in 1981.
Big crowds turned out to support the event, which featured both professional and amateur cyclists and a range of vehicles, including tricycles.
Also featured are memories of two-wheeled events in Woodbridge in the 1980s and 1990s, and an Essex cycle race in Halstead.
You may also want to watch:
Did you take part in any of these events, or stand on the side lines to cheer the cyclists on their way?
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 2 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo
- 3 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 4 Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires
- 5 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 6 Man suffered brain injury in drink-fuelled late-night brawl
- 7 TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop
- 8 Japanese knotweed may not be 'death sentence' for Ipswich homes
- 9 Alleged victim of Ipswich park rape struggled to get away, court told
- 10 Shop in sought-after Saints area of Ipswich available to let