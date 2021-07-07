News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Riding through - are you in cycle race photos from 1970s to 1990s?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 7, 2021   
A cycle race along Felixstowe seafront in April 1976

A cycle race along Felixstowe seafront in April 1976 - Credit: Archant

With the Tour de France currently in the headlines, today we are looking back at cycle races around Suffolk over the years.

Cyclists racing in Felixstowe in 1976

Cyclists racing in Felixstowe in 1976 - Credit: Archant

A cycle race in Felixstowe in 1976 is among the events featured in this gallery. Large numbers of riders joined in, picking up speed as they headed down Bent Hill.

Also fondly remembered is the Ipswich Cycle Race round the town in 1981.

Taking a tight corner along one of the streets in Ipswich during the race around town in 1981

Taking a tight corner along one of the streets in Ipswich during the race around town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Big crowds turned out to support the event, which featured both professional and amateur cyclists and a range of vehicles, including tricycles.

Tricycles making it round the corner with crowds cheering them during the Ipswich cycle race around town in 1981

Tricycles making it round the corner with crowds cheering them during the Ipswich cycle race around town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Also featured are memories of  two-wheeled events in Woodbridge in the 1980s and 1990s, and an Essex cycle race in Halstead.

The Grand Prix of Essex cycle race at Halstead March 1984

The Grand Prix of Essex cycle race at Halstead in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Did you take part in any of these events, or stand on the side lines to cheer the cyclists on their way?

Riders going around a bend in the Woodbridge Cycle Race in 1993

Riders going around a bend in the Woodbridge Cycle Race in 1993 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Cyclists in the Woodbridge town races in 1988

Cyclists in the Woodbridge town races in 1988 - Credit: Archant


