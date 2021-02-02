Published: 6:00 PM February 2, 2021

People taking part in a darts grand prix held at the King's Head pub, Sproughton Road, Ipswich in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Are you a keen darts player? If so, you might be in our gallery of photos featuring the sport.

Leiston Royal Standard darts team in February 1980 - Credit: Archant

Some darts players have always regarded it mainly as a fun game with friends, while others have taken it more seriously and done battle in local leagues.

Competitors at an inter-firm darts final at Cranes Sports Club, Ipswich in 1969 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the events staged around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.

Grand prix darts finalists at The Smock pub, Ipswich in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Our Days Gone By gallery includes both pub and company teams, with winning players proudly displaying plenty of silverware.

People taking part in a darts marathon at the Britannia pub in Colchester in February 1988 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember playing darts and other pub games at pubs around the area? Some of those pictured here include players from The King's Head pub in Sproughton Road, since closed, and The Smock in Ipswich, The Fludyers in Felixstowe, The Royal Standard in Leiston and the Britannia pub in Colchester.

The women's darts team at The Fludyers in Felixstowe in April 1968 - Credit: Archant

It's thought the game of darts may have its roots in archery, but it really took off in the early 20th century, when the first brewery leagues were formed, and became even more popular from the 1970s onwards, as it became a major international sport featured on TV.

Dixon Darts League finals night in Hadleigh in May 1980 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The ladies' darts team at the George and Dragon in Farnham in March 1983 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.



