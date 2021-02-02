Bull's-eye! Can you spot yourself in these darts photos?
Are you a keen darts player? If so, you might be in our gallery of photos featuring the sport.
Some darts players have always regarded it mainly as a fun game with friends, while others have taken it more seriously and done battle in local leagues.
Today we are looking back at some of the events staged around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.
Our Days Gone By gallery includes both pub and company teams, with winning players proudly displaying plenty of silverware.
Do you remember playing darts and other pub games at pubs around the area? Some of those pictured here include players from The King's Head pub in Sproughton Road, since closed, and The Smock in Ipswich, The Fludyers in Felixstowe, The Royal Standard in Leiston and the Britannia pub in Colchester.
It's thought the game of darts may have its roots in archery, but it really took off in the early 20th century, when the first brewery leagues were formed, and became even more popular from the 1970s onwards, as it became a major international sport featured on TV.
