Gallery

Were you at Portman Road for Dire Straits concert in 1992?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 11, 2021   
All ready for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road, Ipswich, in 1992

All ready for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road, Ipswich, in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Are you in our crowd gallery from when Dire Straits played Portman Road in June 1992?

Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992

Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

The band are among a number of top names to have performed at Ipswich Town's ground over the years - and the concert is fondly remembered by thousands who were there.

Portman Road Football stadium transformed for Dire Straits performing in 1992

Portman Road Football stadium transformed for Dire Straits performing in 1992 - Credit: Archant

That memorable night was part of the On Every Street tour, which turned out to be Dire Straits' final concert tour.

Fans of Dire Straits at the front of the crowd at Portman Road in 1992

Fans of Dire Straits at the front of the crowd at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

It included more than 200 concerts and covered 19 countries.

Impressive stage and lighting for the Dire Straits concert in 1992

Impressive stage and lighting for the Dire Straits concert in 1992 - Credit: Archant

On the night, Dire Straits, led by Mark Knopfler, performed an impressive set including classic hits like Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms.

Relaxing in the crowd, waiting for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road in 1992

Relaxing in the crowd, waiting for Dire Straits to take to the stage at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams also appeared at the ground later the same summer, while other names who have appeared there over the years include Tina Turner, in the legendary first Portman Road concert, Elton John, Rod Stewart and REM. 

Dire Straits at Portman Road, Ipswich, in 1992

Dire Straits at Portman Road, Ipswich, in 1992 - Credit: Archant

What are your memories of concerts at Portman Road? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Members of the crowd watching Dire Straits playing at Portman Road in 1992

Members of the crowd watching Dire Straits playing at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

John Illsley (left) and David Knopfler (right) of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992

John Illsley (left) and David Knopfler of Dire Straits performing at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Mark Knopfler, front man of Dire Straits, performing at Portman Road in 1992

Mark Knopfler, front man of Dire Straits, performing at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Stands at Portman Road filling up ready for Dire Straits to play in June 1992

Stands at Portman Road filling up ready for Dire Straits to play in June 1992 - Credit: Archant


