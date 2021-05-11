Gallery
Were you at Portman Road for Dire Straits concert in 1992?
- Credit: Archant
Are you in our crowd gallery from when Dire Straits played Portman Road in June 1992?
The band are among a number of top names to have performed at Ipswich Town's ground over the years - and the concert is fondly remembered by thousands who were there.
That memorable night was part of the On Every Street tour, which turned out to be Dire Straits' final concert tour.
It included more than 200 concerts and covered 19 countries.
On the night, Dire Straits, led by Mark Knopfler, performed an impressive set including classic hits like Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms.
Bryan Adams also appeared at the ground later the same summer, while other names who have appeared there over the years include Tina Turner, in the legendary first Portman Road concert, Elton John, Rod Stewart and REM.
What are your memories of concerts at Portman Road? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
