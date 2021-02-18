Do you remember Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1970s?
- Credit: Archant
Did you spend nights out at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in the 1970s?
If so, these photos from the pub in 1974 may bring back memories.
Built by Cobbolds in the 1930s as the Gainsborough estate expanded, the pub in Clapgate Lane was a very popular venue for many years.
Our photographer went along to meet some of the regulars, and our photos show some of those enjoying a drink and a chat in the pub, which was then a community hub.
There are plenty of smiling faces in our gallery, showing that a good time was being had by all. Can you spot your friends and relations here?
The Duke of Gloucester closed in 2000, marking the end of an era, and the building went on to become a children's centre.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Orwell Bridge set for weeks of closures ahead of new high winds system
- 2 Decision made on 190 homes planned for edge of Ipswich
- 3 Dad forged daughter's signature to divert blame for motoring offence
- 4 'Disgust' as people with learning disabilities put under ‘do not resuscitate’ orders
- 5 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
- 6 Free spirit van couple spent months locked down on Suffolk driveway
- 7 Thieves use 'sick puppy' con to steal £800 from woman in supermarket car park
- 8 'Pick me up' packages for Ipswich Hospital Covid and critical care wards
- 9 Police name woman who died in Tuddenham collision
- 10 Plans for new camping site withdrawn following villagers' concerns