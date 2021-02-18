News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Do you remember Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1970s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2021   
Customers at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974

Some of the customers enjoying an evening at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Did you spend nights out at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in the 1970s?

Behind the bar at The Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974

Behind the bar at The Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

If so, these photos from the pub in 1974 may bring back memories.

Smiling faces at The Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974

Smiling faces at The Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Built by Cobbolds in the 1930s as the Gainsborough estate expanded, the pub in Clapgate Lane was a very popular venue for many years.

Around the table at The Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974

Around the table at The Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Our photographer went along to meet some of the regulars, and our photos show some of those enjoying a drink and a chat in the pub, which was then a community hub. 

Customers at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974

Customers at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of smiling faces in our gallery, showing that a good time was being had by all. Can you spot your friends and relations here?

One of the customers at the Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974

One of the customers at the Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Gloucester closed in 2000, marking the end of an era, and the building went on to become a children's centre.

Enjoying a pint and a chat at the Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974

Enjoying a pint and a chat at the Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A night out at the  Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974

A night out at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant


