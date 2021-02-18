Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2021

Did you spend nights out at the Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in the 1970s?

If so, these photos from the pub in 1974 may bring back memories.

Built by Cobbolds in the 1930s as the Gainsborough estate expanded, the pub in Clapgate Lane was a very popular venue for many years.

Our photographer went along to meet some of the regulars, and our photos show some of those enjoying a drink and a chat in the pub, which was then a community hub.

There are plenty of smiling faces in our gallery, showing that a good time was being had by all. Can you spot your friends and relations here?

The Duke of Gloucester closed in 2000, marking the end of an era, and the building went on to become a children's centre.

