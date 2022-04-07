Did you attend Ed Sheeran's secret gig at the Steamboat Tavern?
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran put on a secret gig in Ipswich back in 2014 – did you attend it?
Only 100 tickets were sold for the 30-minute private show at the Steamboat Tavern near Ipswich Waterfront on May 4.
The line of fans were due to be let in at about10am. But after arriving just 15 minutes beforehand, Sheeran came out to meet them.
The Framlingham-based singer songwriter walked the length of the queue, posing for photos and signing autographs with diehard fans.
One woman even asked Sheeran to sign her arm so that she could get it tattooed.
Speaking at the time of the performance, Sheeran said it "felt right" to perform at an intimate venue.
The secret gig was part of a one-day mini tour for Sheeran, who left the pub for another show in London later that same day.
The gig was of the publicity for 31-year-old's then-new album ‘X’, or Multiply.
Most Read
- 1 Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell
- 2 Did you spend a night out at Liquid?
- 3 Fly-tipper fined nearly £2,500 for dumping 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich
- 4 'Filthy environment and uncaring staff': Woman slams hospital unit
- 5 Unit 17 confirms closure 'due to circumstances beyond control'
- 6 Can Ipswich prevent Marks & Spencer moving out of town centre?
- 7 No support for Felixstowe hosts of Ukrainian refugees
- 8 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
- 9 Knife wielding masked man jailed after threatening teen girls
- 10 Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
Speaking at the time of his gig, Sheeran said: "I think it’s nice to bring it back to the intimacy, we’ve done this in a lot of other countries.
"I think it would have been wrong to go straight into big venues this time round."
Sheeran also performed four shows in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019 which saw around 160,000 people enjoy some of his greatest hits and brought £9,235,541 on the local economy, according to Ipswich Borough Council.
Hundreds of fans also waited for Sheeran outside Ipswich's HMV store while he signed the first copies of his first album, +, in 2011.
Ipswich Borough Council are hoping the Shape of You singer will return to the county for his new world tour.