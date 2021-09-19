Did you ever visit Ipswich's Emperor Inn pub?

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021

Did you ever enjoy a night out at the Emperor Inn? - Credit: JOHN KERR

Did you ever enjoy a night out at the Emperor Inn pub in Ipswich?

If you did ever spend an evening or two at the watering hole, you may spot yourself in some of our photos.

Regulars waiting to be served at the bar - Credit: Archant

The pub, which was loved by so many in Norwich Road, has since been converted into a Tesco Express after closing in 2013.

The inn first opened in 1843 and used to host bands and events, attracting many punters.

There was entertainment for all ages at The Emperor Inn, as this picture from 1996 shows - Credit: Archant

The pub hosted a fun day in 1996 and had a bouncy castle in the beer garden, which was enjoyed by many children.

The Emperor Inn is just one of the many sorely missed pubs in Suffolk.

Emperor Inn staff and customers give money to an Evening Star Christmas appeal in 1996 - Credit: Archant

There was also a Christmas appeal held in the pub in 1966, where locals raised money for a Christmas tree.

Were you once a regular at the Emperor Pub? - Credit: Archant

Its former regulars campaigned to keep The Emperor Inn open before its closure.

The Emperor Inn is now a Tesco Express - Credit: Archant



