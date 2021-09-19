Did you ever visit Ipswich's Emperor Inn pub?
Did you ever enjoy a night out at the Emperor Inn pub in Ipswich?
If you did ever spend an evening or two at the watering hole, you may spot yourself in some of our photos.
The pub, which was loved by so many in Norwich Road, has since been converted into a Tesco Express after closing in 2013.
The inn first opened in 1843 and used to host bands and events, attracting many punters.
The pub hosted a fun day in 1996 and had a bouncy castle in the beer garden, which was enjoyed by many children.
The Emperor Inn is just one of the many sorely missed pubs in Suffolk.
There was also a Christmas appeal held in the pub in 1966, where locals raised money for a Christmas tree.
Its former regulars campaigned to keep The Emperor Inn open before its closure.
