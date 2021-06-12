When England played Croatia at Portman Road - were you there?
As England prepare to play Croatia in their first match of the Euros tomorrow, do you remember when the two sides met at Portman Road on August 20, 2003?
The full international, one of the biggest matches ever to be held in Ipswich, was staged in the town because Wembley Stadium was being rebuilt.
Sir Bobby Robson was guest of honour, and the former Ipswich and England manager got a great reception from the crowd.
Fans would be very happy with a similar result on Sunday to the final score back in 2003's friendly, when Sven-Goran Eriksson's England team won 3-1.
The first two goals were scored by captain David Beckham, with an early penalty, and Michael Owen, with a header.
Ivica Mornar then scored for Croatia before England's third goal, scored by Frank Lampard from 25 yards.
Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer came on as a substitute, and had a goal disallowed for offside, a decision many saw as harsh.
There had been a lot of excitement around the town and across Suffolk ahead of the big match, the first-ever visit from the full England team.
Were you among the crowd for the historic match? Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
