Published: 6:00 PM June 12, 2021

As England prepare to play Croatia in their first match of the Euros tomorrow, do you remember when the two sides met at Portman Road on August 20, 2003?

Excitement at the England v Croatia international football match at Portman Road in 2003 - Credit: Archant

The full international, one of the biggest matches ever to be held in Ipswich, was staged in the town because Wembley Stadium was being rebuilt.

The crowd creating the England flag at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

Sir Bobby Robson was guest of honour, and the former Ipswich and England manager got a great reception from the crowd.

Sir Bobby Robson was guest of honour at the England v Croatia match at Portman Road in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Fans would be very happy with a similar result on Sunday to the final score back in 2003's friendly, when Sven-Goran Eriksson's England team won 3-1.

David Beckham during the England v Croatia match at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

The first two goals were scored by captain David Beckham, with an early penalty, and Michael Owen, with a header.

Ivica Mornar then scored for Croatia before England's third goal, scored by Frank Lampard from 25 yards.

Kieron Dyer got a great welcome from the crowd when he came on as substitute in the England v Croatia game in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer came on as a substitute, and had a goal disallowed for offside, a decision many saw as harsh.

Waving a flag at the England v Croatia match in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

There had been a lot of excitement around the town and across Suffolk ahead of the big match, the first-ever visit from the full England team.

England v Croatia at Portman Road in 2003 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/James Fletcher/Archant

Fans watching England v Croatia in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Fans watching the England v Croatia international at Portman Road in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Youngsters at the England v Croatia match in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Katie McCall at i-scream in Ipswich with an Evening Star poster ahead of the England-Croatia match in 2003 - Credit: Archant



