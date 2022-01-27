Five forgotten Ipswich music venues and what they are now

Zest was once one of the most popular music venues in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich music scene was bustling at these five venues in years gone by, but many of the buildings have different uses now.

Here's five former favourites and what the buildings are used for in 2022.

Royal Oak

The Royal Oak in Felixstowe Road, pictured in 2005 - Credit: Archant

The Royal Oak pub in Felixstowe had a long history of live music performances but closed in January 2014.

It's since been given a fresh lease of life as a café and is now occupied by Emmaus Suffolk, which uses it to support the charity's work with the homeless.

Giles Tavern

The Giles Tavern in Queen Street had many different names over the years, including Harvey's restaurant, but it was once a music venue.

The building has recently been branded with Honey + Harvey branding as it prepares to reopen as a coffee shop.

Zest

Zest closed down after the murder of Jimoh Plunkett in December 2006 - Credit: Archant

Located in one of Ipswich's most recognisable buildings, Zest closed down in controversy after the December 2006 shooting of Jimoh Blunkett.

The Maltings, as the building in Princes Street is known, has since been revamped into office blocks.

First Floor Club

The Barron Knights at the First Floor Club in January 1970 - Credit: Archant

For decades from the mid-1960s, the First Floor Club in Tacket Street was the only late night venue in the centre of Ipswich.

These days it is The Bloom Lounge, a bar selling brunch, coffee, cakes, juices and cocktails.

Pump & Grind

The Pump & Grind pub, popular with music fans, closed in 2016, despite protests and a petition launched by the Ipswich community.

It has remained shut ever since, although agents said in 2020 there was interest in reopening the venue.