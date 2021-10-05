Flooding now and then - when vehicles drove through deep water in Ipswich in 1963
- Credit: Archant
Flooding at Wherstead Bridge in Ipswich has brought back memories of deep floods in 1963.
On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, vehicles struggled to get through the water on the road after a morning downpour.
It was a similar story on June 2, 1963, when a dramatic photo showed a bus making its way through a flood under the bridge.
Other vehicles caught up in the floods of 57 years ago included a dustcart which had its wheels partly submerged.
These photos are now of interest not just for the flooding, but also for the old vehicles they feature.
Floods in Ipswich were more frequent back in the 1960s than they are today.
Sometimes, as today, the flooding was caused by torrential rain, before drainage was improved.
Another reason for floods in the 1960s was very high tides, which sometimes flooded low areas of the town before better flood defences were built.
