News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Flooding now and then - when vehicles drove through deep water in Ipswich in 1963

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM October 5, 2021   
A bus in flood water under the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on June 2, 1963

A bus in flood water under the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on June 2, 1963 - Credit: Archant

Flooding at Wherstead Bridge in Ipswich has brought back memories of deep floods in 1963.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, vehicles struggled to get through the water on the road after a morning downpour.

Standing flood water underneath the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on October 5, 2021

Standing flood water underneath the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on October 5, 2021 - Credit: Archant

It was a similar story on June 2, 1963, when a dramatic photo showed a bus making its way through a flood under the bridge.

Other vehicles caught up in the floods of 57 years ago included a dustcart which had its wheels partly submerged.

These photos are now of interest not just for the flooding, but also for the old vehicles they feature.

Floods in Ipswich on June 2, 1963.

Floods in Ipswich on June 2, 1963. - Credit: Archant

Floods in Ipswich were more frequent back in the 1960s than they are today.

Sometimes, as today, the flooding was caused by torrential rain, before drainage was improved.

Another reason for floods in the 1960s was very high tides, which sometimes flooded low areas of the town before better flood defences were built.

A dustcart under the rail bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich in June 1963. 

A dustcart under the rail bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich in June 1963. - Credit: Archant

Flooding in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on June 2, 1963.

Flooding in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on June 2, 1963. - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet
  2. 2 Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business
  3. 3 Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain
  1. 4 Families at Ribbans Park feel 'let down' over lack of leisure facilities
  2. 5 Great-grandmother wins £50,000 jackpot at Felixstowe Bingo
  3. 6 Ipswich school praised for 'its ambitious curriculum' in 'good' report
  4. 7 Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after outage
  5. 8 Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge
  6. 9 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
  7. 10 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
Nostalgia
Ipswich Weather
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Cornhill stage at Sound City has been shut due to the bad weather

Suffolk Live

Torrential rain shuts Cornhill stage at Sound City

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Raya Bailey touches elbows with Jorge the refuse collector

Ipswich Borough Council

'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs

Charlotte Moore

person