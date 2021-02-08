News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Remembering what a treat it was to shop in Footman's department store

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 8, 2021   
TV presenter Judith Chalmers signing autographs at Footman's, Ipswich, in March 1971

TV presenter Judith Chalmers signing autographs at Footman's, Ipswich, in March 1971 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember shopping at Footman's in Ipswich?

Photos of the much-loved department store  from the 1960s and 1970s  feature in our latest Days Gone By feature.

Bargain hunters at a Footman’s sale in July 1966.

Bargain hunters at a Footman’s sale in July 1966. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Following the sad news that Debenhams is preparing for closure, readers have been sharing their memories of the famous Footman Pretty & Co store, which stood on the site for more than a century.

Furniture repairs and restoration at Footman’s in September 1966.

Furniture repairs and restoration at Footman’s in September 1966. - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

Peter Talbot wrote: "I worked at Footman's in 1969-1970 on the provision counter, which was on the ground floor near the entrance in Lloyd Avenue.

Allan Smethurst , ‘The Singing Postman’ signing autographs at Footman’s store in Ipswich in April 1966.

Allan Smethurst , ‘The Singing Postman’ signing autographs at Footman’s store in Ipswich in April 1966. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

"The service we had to provide was first class, because the customer was always right. The staff always called the customer 'Sir' or 'Madam' and never questioned their request.

Westgate Street, Ipswich, in January 1965

Westgate Street, Ipswich, in January 1965. Shops on the left were John Collier tailors, Stone’s electrical, the Crown and Anchor Hotel and Footman’s department store. - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

"I was taught how to cut ham off the bone in front of the customer, so it was imperative that it was cut correctly every time.

A fashion show at Footmans store in Ipswich in March 1965.

A fashion show at Footmans store in Ipswich in March 1965. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"Watching our every move, we had floor walkers, who moved about the department waiting for anything which was not correct. I remember the ladies coming into the store with fur coats and the men with suits.

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIAA Polaroid presentation at Footmans, Ipswich, in August 1971

A Polaroid presentation at Footman's, Ipswich, in August 1971 - Credit: Archant

"Under the store is where we had the cold storage preparation area, and the tunnels which ran from Lloyds Avenue through to Westgate Street, so I expect they were filled in when Debenhams was built.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  2. 2 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk set for more heavy snow as Storm Darcy continues
  1. 4 More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list
  2. 5 GALLERY: More of the best Storm Darcy snow pictures from Ipswich
  3. 6 WATCH: Villagers dance and sing along in the snow to spread positivity
  4. 7 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  5. 8 Huge search for toy poodle called Jet, missing in the snow for 22 hours
  6. 9 Enjoy our gallery of snow pictures taken in Ipswich today
  7. 10 Former headteacher remembered following death at 87

"I learned a lot at Footman's in the food trade and was sorry when it was demolished. We will have to see what will happen next in this very important part of town."

Stella Burgess wrote: "I loved Footman Pretty as a child. The food hall seemed huge, with every sort of lovely food on display and all the lovely smells too.

Fashions on show at Footman's Ipswich store in September 1966. 

Fashions on show at Footman's Ipswich store in September 1966. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

"I loved the way the flights of stairs seemed to twist and turn to different floors. Of course, my favourite floor was the toy department, and I had to be dragged out every time.

"It would seem old fashioned now but then it was a real treat to go there especially as it was post war and treats were limited."

What are your memories of Footman's and other shops in Ipswich over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website   or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend

Suffolk Weather | Live

Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

Seaside town loses two more stores

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A map of East Anglia

'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The All Things Nice Cafe will be opening soon in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Three new cafes and restaurants set to open in town centre

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus