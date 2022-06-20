5 former Suffolk nightclubs where people went for their first night out

Do you remember where you went for your first night out? - Credit: Archant

Although you might not remember everything from your first big night out, you will probably remember where you partied.

We picked out five former nightclubs that people may have spent their first big night out in.

Easterns

Easterns, located in Sudbury, was a popular place for the people in and around the market town.

The nightclub ceased trading in 2012 and has since been converted into flats.

Liquid

The club, which first opened in 1999 was regularly packed out, with long queues of clubbers eagerly waiting to get in.

Liquid was well known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.

In 2005 the nightclub was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof.

Over the years top musical names appeared there including DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.

Jokers

Jokers nightclub, in Ipswich Street in Stowmarket, would have been a place where people in the town ventured to for their first night out.

The club had VIP booths and served a variety of drinks.

The nightclub closed down in 2014 after owner of the club Richard Roper ,56, said the business had struggled in the previous 18 months.

Reflex/Club Brazilia

In Station Hill by the railway station in Bury St Edmunds, this spot was a favourite in the town for many years.

Originally Reflex before becoming Club Brazilia, the night time venue closed in the mid 2010's as construction took pace on the site.

Trader Jack's

At Trader Jack's in Ipswich, a selection of DJ's and performers would appear at special event nights, such as the hip hop night depicted here in 1999.

The bar was located next to Zest in the original Hollywood's club.