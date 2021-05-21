Gallery
Did you enjoy evenings at The Cricketers in 2002?
Are you in these photos of a night out at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2002?
The popular venue in Crown Street was taken over by JD Wetherspoon in 1999, and regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column in the early 2000s.
Our photos show some of those meeting for a drink and a chat in the landmark building, which dates back to the 1930s.
It was built by the Tollemache brewery in the 1930s, drawing architectural inspiration from the family's stately home, Helmingham Hall.
Over the years it has been a popular place for friends and workmates to meet for a chat and a drink.
The pub is currently open following lockdown easing, with restricted service, and customers are being advised to use the Wetherspoon app to have food and drink brought to their table.
