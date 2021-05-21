News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you enjoy evenings at The Cricketers in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 21, 2021   
Enjoying a drink with friends at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

Are you in these photos of a night out at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2002?

Friends having a night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

The popular venue in Crown Street was taken over by JD Wetherspoon in 1999, and regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column in the early 2000s.

A relaxing evening at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

Our photos show some of those meeting for a drink and a chat in the landmark building, which dates back to the 1930s.

All smiles at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

It was built by the Tollemache brewery in the 1930s, drawing architectural inspiration from the family's stately home, Helmingham Hall.

A group of friends at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

Over the years it has been a popular place for friends and workmates to meet for a chat and a drink.

Customers at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2002

The pub is currently open following lockdown easing, with restricted service, and customers are being advised to use the Wetherspoon app to have food and drink brought to their table.

A drink with friends at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002 

An evening out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

