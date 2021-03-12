Published: 6:00 PM March 12, 2021

Behind the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember the Royal George pub in Ipswich in the 1970s? If so, you may be in our nostalgic photo gallery.

Some four-legged customers at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The popular pub was built in the 1930s, as one of the "Tolly Follies" created by the Tollemache brewery, loosely based on the design of Helmingham Hall.

Our photographer went along and met some of the regulars in 1974 - and you can spot many smiling faces in these photos.

At the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise any familiar faces here, and does our gallery bring back memories of nights out?

The Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Today, the pub in Colchester Road is one of Greene King's Flaming Grill pubs, known for its range of food.

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Although it is currently closed due to coronavirus lockdown, it is looking forward to opening its doors once this is allowed again.

Ringing the bell at the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

At the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Serving customers at the Royal George pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The Royal George Pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

An evening at the Royal George pub, Ipswich, in 1974 - Credit: Archant



