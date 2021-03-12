Were you a regular at the Royal George in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
Do you remember the Royal George pub in Ipswich in the 1970s? If so, you may be in our nostalgic photo gallery.
The popular pub was built in the 1930s, as one of the "Tolly Follies" created by the Tollemache brewery, loosely based on the design of Helmingham Hall.
Our photographer went along and met some of the regulars in 1974 - and you can spot many smiling faces in these photos.
Do you recognise any familiar faces here, and does our gallery bring back memories of nights out?
Today, the pub in Colchester Road is one of Greene King's Flaming Grill pubs, known for its range of food.
Although it is currently closed due to coronavirus lockdown, it is looking forward to opening its doors once this is allowed again.
