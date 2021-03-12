News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Were you a regular at the Royal George in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 12, 2021   
Behind the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974

Behind the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974

Do you remember the Royal George pub in Ipswich in the 1970s? If so, you may be in our nostalgic photo gallery.

Some four-legged customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Some four-legged customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

The popular pub was built in the 1930s, as one of the "Tolly Follies" created by the Tollemache brewery, loosely based on the design of Helmingham Hall.

Our photographer went along and met some of the regulars in 1974 - and you can spot many smiling faces in these photos.

At the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974

At the bar at the Royal George pub in 1974

Do you recognise any familiar faces here, and does our gallery bring back memories of nights out?

Royal George Pub, 1974

The Royal George pub in 1974

Today, the pub in Colchester Road is one of Greene King's Flaming Grill pubs, known for its range of food.

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Although it is currently closed due to coronavirus lockdown, it is looking forward to opening its doors once this is allowed again.

Ringing the bell at the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974

Ringing the bell at the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974

Email your memories of the Royal George and other Ipswich pubs to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk 

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

At the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974

At the Royal George pub in Ipswich in 1974

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Serving customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

Serving customers at the Royal George pub in 1974

The Royal George Pub in Ipswich in 1974

The Royal George Pub in Ipswich in 1974

An evening at the Royal George pub, Ipswich, in 1974

An evening at the Royal George pub, Ipswich, in 1974


Ipswich News

