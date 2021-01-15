Gallery
Did you get in the groove at Harry Palmers club nights back in 2003?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Do you remember Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club nights?
Our gallery shows some of those enjoying the much-loved events, which were originally held upstairs at the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich.
The club nights featured music including Northern Soul, mod, indie and much more, and featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.
Are you or your friends among the people who were photographed chatting and enjoying a drink at the venue in 2003?
Music nights under different branding were also held at the famous town-centre hotel, including Swanky club nights.
After moving away from the Great White Horse, Harry Palmers nights were held at a number of other venues.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
