Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM January 15, 2021

Enjoying a Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club night in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do you remember Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club nights?

A night out at Harry Palmers Groove Lounge in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our gallery shows some of those enjoying the much-loved events, which were originally held upstairs at the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich.

Enjoying the Harry Palmers club night in Ipswich in May 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The club nights featured music including Northern Soul, mod, indie and much more, and featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.

Were you a regular at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003? - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Are you or your friends among the people who were photographed chatting and enjoying a drink at the venue in 2003?

Music nights under different branding were also held at the famous town-centre hotel, including Swanky club nights.

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

After moving away from the Great White Horse, Harry Palmers nights were held at a number of other venues.

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Friends meeting up at Harry Palmers in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

