Did you get in the groove at Harry Palmers club nights back in 2003?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 15, 2021   
Enjoying a Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club night in Ipswich in 2003 

Enjoying a Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club night in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do you remember Harry Palmers Groove Lounge club nights?

A night out at Harry Palmers Groove Lounge in Ipswich in 2003

A night out at Harry Palmers Groove Lounge in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our gallery shows some of those enjoying the much-loved events, which were  originally held upstairs at  the Great White Horse Hotel, Ipswich.

Harry Palmers club night in Ipswich in May 2003

Enjoying the Harry Palmers club night in Ipswich in May 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The club nights featured music including Northern Soul, mod, indie and much more, and featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column. 

Harry Palmers club night in Ipswich in 2003

Were you a regular at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003? - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Are you or your friends among the people who were photographed chatting and enjoying a drink at the venue in  2003?

Music nights under different branding were also held at the famous town-centre hotel, including Swanky club nights.

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

After moving away from the Great White Horse, Harry Palmers nights were held at a number of other venues.

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Harry Palmers club night in Ipswich in 2003

Friends meeting up at Harry Palmers in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003

Customers at Harry Palmers in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.





 

