News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Plans to demolish former HMS Ganges swimming pool withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:02 PM November 14, 2021
Plans had been submitted to demolish the former swimming pool at HMS Ganges at Shotley

Plans had been submitted to demolish the former swimming pool at HMS Ganges at Shotley - Credit: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Proposals to demolish an historic swimming pool at a former naval site in Shotley have been withdrawn by the developers.

The derelict pool at HMS Ganges was part of the naval training facility stationed at the site until the 1970s, but has been vacant since 2007.

Over the last 14 years, it has fallen into a state of disrepair — but villagers had hoped the pool would eventually be restored.

Developer Haylink submitted plans to Babergh District Council in September seeking permission to demolish the site.

The proposed demolition of the pool came as work continues to convert the wider HMS Ganges base into hundreds of homes, a sports park, shops and a GP surgery continues.

Haylink's plans received a number of objections from the community, including from Historic England — which said the building "does positively contribute to the significance of the conservation area".

The plans were withdrawn from Babergh's planning portal last week.

You may also want to watch:

Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Kay, Oliver Kay and Arron Fairley. Family run business Kay fruit and veg shop in Ipswich have

Food and Drink

'Re-energised' Ipswich shopping parades helps family firm expand

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live News

Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shop shelves have been left empty as the crisp crisis is felt in Ipswich

Retail

What is causing the shortage of crisps in Ipswich's shops?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BR

Suffolk Live News

Man punched and threatened after burglar breaks into Ipswich home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon