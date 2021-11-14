Plans to demolish former HMS Ganges swimming pool withdrawn

Plans had been submitted to demolish the former swimming pool at HMS Ganges at Shotley - Credit: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Proposals to demolish an historic swimming pool at a former naval site in Shotley have been withdrawn by the developers.

The derelict pool at HMS Ganges was part of the naval training facility stationed at the site until the 1970s, but has been vacant since 2007.

Over the last 14 years, it has fallen into a state of disrepair — but villagers had hoped the pool would eventually be restored.

Developer Haylink submitted plans to Babergh District Council in September seeking permission to demolish the site.

The proposed demolition of the pool came as work continues to convert the wider HMS Ganges base into hundreds of homes, a sports park, shops and a GP surgery continues.

Haylink's plans received a number of objections from the community, including from Historic England — which said the building "does positively contribute to the significance of the conservation area".

The plans were withdrawn from Babergh's planning portal last week.