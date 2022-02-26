7 things you could do in Ipswich in the 90s that you can't do now

The 1990s only ended less than 25 years ago, but a lot has changed in Ipswich since then.

From a typical Saturday night out to the travel and transport links, life in the town is quite different for those who remember it in the 90s.

In order to bring back some memories, here are seven things you could do in Ipswich then that you can't do now.

1. Fly from Ipswich Airport

Campaigners protest the closure of Ipswich Airport in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Originally opened in the 1930s, Ipswich Airport served the region for more than 60 years.

The airport was also used for military purposes and parachutists but was closed in 1997.

The closure was subject to mass protests as it was a much-loved piece of infrastructure in the area.

The site was redeveloped as the Ravenwood housing estate.

2. See Tina Turner at Portman Road

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 - Credit: JERRY TURNER

On July 26 1990, Tina Turner made history in Ipswich by becoming the first artist to perform at Portman Road.

The show was part of her 121-date Foreign Affair Farewell World Tour and was the start of further performances at the football ground, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M and Elton John.

Her setlist included hits such as What's Love Got To Do With It and Proud Mary.

Turner's 50th Anniversary Tour was her final concert tour and it finished at Sheffield Arena in 2009.

3. Watch a film at the Odeon cinema

The former Odeon cinema in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The old Odeon cinema opened in August 1991 and had five screens for viewers to enjoy new releases.

At the time of opening, Terminator 2: Judgement Day was the number one film in the country.

The cinema was closed in 2005 and in 2021 the Hope Centre Church opened at the site.

4. Shop at Woolworths

Pick'n'mix sweets at Woolworths in Ipswich - Credit: Richard Snasdell

Carr Street in Ipswich was home to Woolworths from 1923 until 2008 and was a high street staple with its wide range of products.

The store is remembered fondly by those who shopped there and the nickname Woolies is still recognisable across the country today.

Customers with a sweet tooth were fond of the impressive pick 'n' mix display.

5. Go to former nightclubs

A typical night in Hollywoods in 1993 as people gradually made their way to the dancefloor - Credit: Archant

Back in the 90s, party-goers had a range of nightclubs to go to that are no longer around today.

One of the popular options was Hollywoods, which opened in 1988 and underwent a name change to Kartouche in the 1990s.

Another spot for dancers was Liquid, which opened in Cardinal Park in 1999 and would later come to be known as Unit 17.

6. See Blur at the Ipswich Corn Exchange

Blur performing on stage at the Corn Exchange in June 1991 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Britpop legends Blur graced Ipswich's Corn Exchange twice in the 1990s.

The first show was in June 1991 as the band built up to the release of their debut album Leisure.

The second gig came three years later in May 1994 when the band treated the crowd to new songs from the freshly released Parklife album.

7. Watch Matt Holland lace up at Portman Road

Matt Holland is presented as an Ipswich Town player in 1997 - Credit: Richard Snasdell

Ipswich Town legend Matt Holland made the move to Portman Road for the start of the 1997/98 season and became a fan favourite instantly.

He became club captain in his second season for the Tractor Boys and would go on to make more than 300 appearances for the club in six years.

The midfielder won Town's Player of the Season award twice and earned 49 international caps for Republic of Ireland - scoring five goals.