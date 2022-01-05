How has Ipswich changed over the last decade?

Gallery

Princes Street in Ipswich in 2009 and 11 years later - Credit: Google Maps

Ipswich has gone through a number of changes over the last decade, with major developments being built and some landmarks being taken down.

How does the town compare on Google Street View? We took a virtual walk around town to compare pictures taken around 2010 with those snapped a decade later.

Cornhill

The Cornhill used to look very different to how it does now — with a huge tree in front of the former Post Office.

That tree has now been removed, while the infamous 'Cornhenge' statues went up in 2019 — only to be removed themselves within a few months.

Norwich Road

The Hare and Hounds was one of the most prominent pubs in Norwich Road in years gone by. It has since closed and been replaced by a bridal store.

A number of other shops in the road have also been replaced in the last decade.

Fore Street

The Hold, opposite the University of Suffolk, opened for the first time in September 2020 on land that had been vacant for several years.

London Road

The London Road crossroads has seen major developments over the years, with a Burger King and a Starbucks among the businesses to open up there.

Princes Street

The garages in Princes Street were demolished in 2020, offering a clear view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground.

Woodbridge Road

Woodbridge Road's East of England Co-op store has received a facelift in the last decade, with the store having a much brighter look in the most recent picture — but otherwise the road layout is largely unchanged.