Did you spend a night out at the old Gainsborough Hotel pub?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:15 AM May 12, 2022
The team behind the bar at the Gainsborough Hotel in 1975. Picture: ARCHANT

Did you ever spend a night out in the former Gainsborough Hotel in Ipswich?

Formerly located in Sandy Hill Lane, the Gainsborough Hotel was once part of the community – with the first pint poured in the 1930s.

Gainsborough Hotel, Ipswich, April 1975

The pub, which was formerly known as the Piper's Vale, was very popular among locals. 

Our photos look back at nights out during the 1970s. 

Gainsborough Hotel, Ipswich, April 1975

The pub closed its doors for one final time in 1994 and the building has since been demolished, joining a list of a number of former much loved pubs that no longer exist in Ipswich.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these pictures from our archives?

Do you recognise any of the faces pictured here? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a regular punter at the Gainsborough Hotel in 1975. Picture: ARCHANT

