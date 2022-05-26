Did you stop for a pint in one of these Foxhall Road pubs?

Gallery

Did you spend a night out in these Foxhall Road pubs? - Credit: Archant

Did you ever venture down Foxhall Road in Ipswich and stop in one of these pubs?

Foxhall Road – one of the the town's busiest roads – has been home to some of the most popular pubs in the town, some of which are still trading today.

The Heathlands Pub dates back to the 1890s, was a community hub for more than a century.

Customers at The Heathlands pub on Foxhall Road in Ipswich in1974 - Credit: Archant

In recent years, it had a sports theme and showed Sky Sports before it closed down in May 2013.

The Blooming Fuchsia was also popular among locals before it was closed down permanently in 2009, with the building demolished in 2010.

A couple of gentlemen enjoying a pint at in the Blooming Fuchsia pub - Credit: Archant

The history of the uniquely-named pub dates back to some time in the late 1880s.

Another popular choice of pub in Foxhall Road is the Golf Hotel Pub, which is still trading today.

The Golf pictured in 1975 - Credit: Archant

The pub also has a great outside play area situated in the pub's big beer garden.

The Railway in Foxhall Road is believed to date back to the 1860s and has been known as a number of names.

Railway Pub, Foxhall Road, Ipswich 1974 - Credit: DAVID KINDRED

The Railway pub in Foxhall Road pictured more recently - Credit: Archant

The pub used to be a popular music venue, with Status Quo performing there in the 1990s.