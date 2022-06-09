Did you spend a night at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich?

One of the many punters at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Did you ever stop in for a pint in the former Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich?

The Hare & Hounds, in Norwich Road, was once branded one of the 'toughest' pubs in Britain on a TV show.

A typical night down The Hare & Hounds in Ipswich in August 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise any of the faces featured here? - Credit: Archant

The former Norwich Road pub, was originally two pubs - The Hare & Hounds and The Grapes - when the building was first built in 1800s.

According to Suffolk CAMRA the pub was a popular place for Town fans to stop off both before and after games at Portman Road.

The Hare & Hounds in Ipswich's Norwich Road in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Inside the Norwich Road venue back in 1974 - Credit: Archant

In 2004, The Hare & Hounds featured in the Sky One series Britain's Toughest Pubs, which documented a string of rough and dangerous inns.

The doors to the pub were shut for the final time in July 2010 before the building was purchased by Coe's.

It is now home to a wedding shop and is one of the most sorely missed pubs in the town.