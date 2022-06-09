News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you spend a night at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:57 PM June 9, 2022
One of the many punters at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich

One of the many punters at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Did you ever stop in for a pint in the former Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich?

The Hare & Hounds, in Norwich Road, was once branded one of the 'toughest' pubs in Britain on a TV show.

Typical night down the Hare and Hounds in Ipswich in August 1974

A typical night down The Hare & Hounds in Ipswich in August 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise any of the faces featured here?

Do you recognise any of the faces featured here? - Credit: Archant

The former Norwich Road pub, was originally two pubs - The Hare & Hounds and The Grapes - when the building was first built in 1800s. 

According to Suffolk CAMRA the pub was a popular place for Town fans to stop off both before and after games at Portman Road. 

The Hare & Hounds in Ipswich's Norwich Road in 1974

The Hare & Hounds in Ipswich's Norwich Road in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Inside the Norwich Road venue back in 1974

Inside the Norwich Road venue back in 1974 - Credit: Archant

In 2004, The Hare & Hounds featured in the Sky One series Britain's Toughest Pubs, which documented a string of rough and dangerous inns. 

The doors to the pub were shut for the final time in July 2010 before the building was purchased by Coe's.

It is now home to a wedding shop and is one of the most sorely missed pubs in the town. 

Nostalgia
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the new aquatics centre at Portman Road car park

Ipswich Borough Council

Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities

Dominic Bareham

person
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Burns, 47, of Swallow Road, Ipswich, admitted seven sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Former Tesco team leader avoids jail after sexually assaulting three women

Jane Hunt

person
A police cordon remains in place in Upper Brook Street, in Ipswich town centre, on Friday morning af

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon