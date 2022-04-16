News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

How Ipswich's St Peter's Street used to look in years gone by

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM April 16, 2022
This picture of the Ipswich street was taken in the 1890s. On the left is The Rose pub

This picture of the Ipswich street was taken in the 1890s. On the left is The Rose pub - Credit: Archant

It may now be one of Ipswich's favourite shopping streets full of independent traders, but St Peter's Street has undergone plenty of changes over the years.

Floods in St Peter's Street in 1938

St Peter's Street flooded in 1938 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's history as a trading hub for wool and textiles meant there were plenty of businesses setting up shop in the street near the marina in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

A view of St Peter's Street from College Street in central Ipswich

A view of St Peter's Street from College Street in central Ipswich - Credit: Archant

St Peter's Street may now be home to retailers like Loveone, Hullaballo and The House in Town, but the road's appearance has been relatively unchanged for centuries.

The building that is now The Thomas Wolsey pub pictured in 1959

The building that is now The Thomas Wolsey pub pictured in 1959 - Credit: Archant

It is now also home to a statue of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey and a pub named in his honour.

Postcard of tramcar in st peter's street, Ipswich c 1920

Postcard of tramcar in St Peter's Street in circa 1920 - Credit: Archant

The tramline that connected Ipswich also ran through St Peter's Street, as shown in a picture taken in circa 1920.

Six new independent business owners who opened up in St Peter's Street in Ipswich last year

Six new independent business owners who opened up in St Peter's Street in Ipswich last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

St Peter's Street is now a thriving hub for retailers, restaurants and estate agents - with six new businesses starting up last summer.

Nostalgia
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Chantry Park in Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Bid for £1.5m for Ipswich's Chantry Park rejected by developers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Traci Smith with her bottle of bubbly

Hollywood vintage! Traci keeps 34-year-old bubbly from former nightclub

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
William Hutchinson, of Black Horse Lane, stole meat from a display at Marks & Spencer in Ipswich Pi

Ipswich Borough Council | Opinion

Can Ipswich really stop Marks and Spencer moving out of town?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon