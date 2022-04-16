Gallery
How Ipswich's St Peter's Street used to look in years gone by
It may now be one of Ipswich's favourite shopping streets full of independent traders, but St Peter's Street has undergone plenty of changes over the years.
Ipswich's history as a trading hub for wool and textiles meant there were plenty of businesses setting up shop in the street near the marina in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
St Peter's Street may now be home to retailers like Loveone, Hullaballo and The House in Town, but the road's appearance has been relatively unchanged for centuries.
It is now also home to a statue of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey and a pub named in his honour.
The tramline that connected Ipswich also ran through St Peter's Street, as shown in a picture taken in circa 1920.
St Peter's Street is now a thriving hub for retailers, restaurants and estate agents - with six new businesses starting up last summer.