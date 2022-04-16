How Ipswich's St Peter's Street used to look in years gone by

Gallery

This picture of the Ipswich street was taken in the 1890s. On the left is The Rose pub - Credit: Archant

It may now be one of Ipswich's favourite shopping streets full of independent traders, but St Peter's Street has undergone plenty of changes over the years.

St Peter's Street flooded in 1938 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's history as a trading hub for wool and textiles meant there were plenty of businesses setting up shop in the street near the marina in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

A view of St Peter's Street from College Street in central Ipswich - Credit: Archant

St Peter's Street may now be home to retailers like Loveone, Hullaballo and The House in Town, but the road's appearance has been relatively unchanged for centuries.

The building that is now The Thomas Wolsey pub pictured in 1959 - Credit: Archant

It is now also home to a statue of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey and a pub named in his honour.

Postcard of tramcar in St Peter's Street in circa 1920 - Credit: Archant

The tramline that connected Ipswich also ran through St Peter's Street, as shown in a picture taken in circa 1920.

Six new independent business owners who opened up in St Peter's Street in Ipswich last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

St Peter's Street is now a thriving hub for retailers, restaurants and estate agents - with six new businesses starting up last summer.