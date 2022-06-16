Did you go to one of Liquid's under 18s nights?

Did you ever go to one of Liquid's under 18 nights? - Credit: Archant

Did you ever go to one of Liquid's under 18s nights out in Ipswich?

The club, which first opened in 1999, was a popular place for many people in and around Ipswich.

The under-18s night outs used to coincide with the summer holidays.

Clubbing is normally meant to be for those above the age of 18, but Liquid put on the occasional under 18s night out in the early 2000s.

No alcohol was available and management said the events would be heavily supervised and the same rules would apply on the under 18s night as the weekend nights for the older age group.

Our photos show people enjoying an evening out with their mates at the popular nightclub during the noughties.

Liquid was well known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.

In 2005 the nightclub was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof.

Liquid reopened under its new, and current name Liquid, after a major refurbishment in 2015.

There was an official launch party for Unit 17 with Kiss FM DJs Ricki and Melvin taking to the stage.

It was announced earlier this year that Unit 17 was closing down at Easter.