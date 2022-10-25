Ross uncovers 1,500 year old knife in Ipswich park

A keen historian has discovered a knife dating back more than 1,500 years during a walk in an Ipswich park.

Ross Harvey from Ipswich found the knife in Holywells Park after noticing something sticking out between two vines by the stream.

The early medieval iron knife has been dated as far back as 500-1000AD by the Suffolk County Council Archaeology team.

The knife dates back to as early as 500AD - Credit: Nik Wilding Photography

Ross said: "In my free time I like to be out in nature and whilst walking in one of my favourite public parks in Ipswich, I walked down to a stream and not far from there, there were a few trees that had been cut down and left, and I noticed something protruding from between the vines.

"I grabbed onto it and gently pulled it out, and it was this piece of rusted metal, and I thought, 'what on earth?'

"I looked at it and it was obviously a knife but it was still in relatively good condition, so thought it was quite contemporary, I didn't think it was going to be ancient."

Ross, who is a keen historian and researches the Anglo Saxon era, took the knife home and sent it to Suffolk County Council.

"They had it for over a month and when it came back with the dating, I was just so confused.

"How did it get there? It had no soil on it so wasn't in the ground, but it doesn't seem to have been in water."

In that era of history, people would throw a weapon into a body of water as an offering.

The knife that was found in Holywells Park - Credit: Nik Wilding Photography

Ross has been in contact with Ipswich Museum about the knife, but with the attraction closed for the next few years for refurbishment, Ross is keeping hold and trying to preserve the knife as best he can.

The 36-year-old continued: "At the minute the knife is in a Tupperware tub which was a suggestion from someone far more knowledgeable than I, so it is currently in one of them with silica gel packets so it removes any moisture because I don't know how long it was in water or soil.

"It was so great to find this, and it just sheds more light on what I have been looking at for years regarding Anglo Saxon heritage, and Ipswich has its own history, and it should be embraced and welcomed.