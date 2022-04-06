Did you spend a night out at Liquid?
Did you spend a night out in the former nightclub Liquid in Ipswich?
The club, which first opened in 1999 was regularly packed out, with long queues of clubbers eagerly waiting to get in.
Our photos show people enjoying an evening out with their mates at the popular nightclub over the years.
Liquid was well known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.
In 2005 the nightclub was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof.
Over the years top musical names appeared there including DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.
Liquid reopened under its new, and current name Liquid, after a major refurbishment in 2015.
There was an official launch party for Unit 17 with Kiss FM DJs Ricki and Melvin taking to the stage.