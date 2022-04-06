News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you spend a night out at Liquid?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:00 AM April 6, 2022
Continuing our 'Caught Out' series of classic nightclub photos, we are at Liquid when it was still i

Are you pictured in our Liquid nostalgia piece? - Credit: Archant

Did you spend a night out in the former nightclub Liquid in Ipswich?

The club, which first opened in 1999 was regularly packed out, with long queues of clubbers eagerly waiting to get in. 

Our photos show people enjoying an evening out with their mates at the popular nightclub over the years. 

Let us know if you recognise yourself or your friends in these group shots. Email suffolkpicturedesk

Hundreds of people turned up week in week out to attend Liquid nightclub - Credit: Archant

Were you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? let us know

Were you 'Caught Out' at Liquid in Ipswich 1999? - Credit: Archant

Liquid was well known for its hi-tech lighting and sound, with top DJs regularly staging club nights.

In 2005 the nightclub was extended under the Liquid and Envy brand name, with two clubs under one roof.

Over the years top musical names appeared there including DJ EZ, East 17, Coolio and Olly Murs.

Do you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? Let us know by emailing Suffolk

Do you have any stories or fond memories from a night out at Liquid? - Credit: Archant

If you recognise yourself or any of the guys in the pictures, get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@arc

Liquid, which is now called Unit 17, first opened in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Liquid reopened under its new, and current name Liquid, after a major refurbishment in 2015. 

There was an official launch party for Unit 17 with Kiss FM DJs Ricki and Melvin taking to the stage. 

Queuing for entry to liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999

Queuing for entry to liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 - Credit: Archant

The Liquid building is the oldest building in Cardinal Park and has been there since 1999. These pic

The Liquid building is the oldest building in Cardinal Park and has been there since 1999 - Credit: Archant

Did you frequently enjoy nights out at Liquid in Ipswich?

Liquid was frequently packed out - Credit: Archant

Staff for Liquid in Ipswich 1999

Staff for Liquid in Ipswich 1999 - Credit: Archant

Liquid closed down in June 2015, but was refurbished as Unit 17, Ipswich's biggest club.

Liquid closed down in June 2015, but was refurbished as Unit 17, Ipswich's biggest club. - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Ipswich News

