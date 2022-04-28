Gone but not forgotten – 7 sorely missed Ipswich shops
- Credit: Archant
Do you remember spending time and money in some of these missed Ipswich stores?
Take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the stores that used to stand out in the Ipswich town centre.
Footman's Pretty
This was one of Ipswich's largest department stores, situated on a site between Westgate Street and Tower Ramparts.
Part of the town centre for over a century, Footman's was a place where most things could be bought – from groceries to furniture.
The business was founded by Robert Footman as a linen, draper and silk mercer in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, on June 21, 1815, three days after the Battle of Waterloo.
Woolworths
Woolworths was a family favourite shop where people would go for their famous pick'n'mix or the latest record.
Based in Carr Street, Woolies, as it was fondly known, had a shop in the street from the 1920s onwards, but the store was totally rebuilt in 1968.
The store closed down permanently in 2008 after the chain's collapse, but is still fondly remembered by many.
Grimwades
First opening in Westgate Street in 1844, Grimwades was a popular shop in Ipswich town centre for more than a century.
The greatly missed shop was an old style ladies and gentleman’s outfitters also selling school uniforms. In its later years there was a restaurant on the first floor.
Since Grimwades closed, the building has been a greetings card shop and a bargain clothes store.
Sneezum's
Based in Fore Street for over a century the Sneezum's family ran a pawn brokers shop in the town.
By the late 1940s the pawn broker trade was largely a thing of the past and Sneezums moved “up market” as jewellers and goldsmiths.
Martin and Newby
Trading in Fore Street, Martin and Newby's store was opened in 1873 by John Martin.
He employed his nephew Frederick Newby. Mr Martin died in 1885 and Mr Newby took over the business.
In 1897, the shop was demolished and a new unit built on the site.
The store closed its doors for the final time in 2004.
Andy's Records
The Suffolk-based record company that traded in Dogs Head Street before moving to the Buttermarket for more than 40 years.
A popular place for music lovers to buy the newest or their favourite records.
BHS
The iconic BHS based in Butter Market closed down in 2016 after the company went into administration.
The Ipswich branch was one of the chain’s flagship stores and has been at its present site since the late 1990s after moving from Tavern Street.
Fraser Group, the company that owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Game and Jack Wills alongside other high street brands, bought the large BHS store in early 2020.