A finale scene from the Gang Show at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos of the Ipswich Scout and Guide Gang Show?

Children taking part in the Ipswich Gang show roadshow at Capel St Mary Scout hut in 2006 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The hugely popular show usually takes the stage every spring - although it sadly can't go ahead this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Scouts and Guides Gang Show at Ipswich, in April 1977 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

But our latest Days Gone By gallery gives you a chance to look back over the years at the show, which regularly features Scouts, Guides, Rangers, Explorers, Cubs, Brownies and Leaders.

Some of the cast of the 2003 Ipswich Gang Show rehearsing a song at the 11th Ipswich Scout HQ in Chesterfield Drive - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

The show celebrated its 80th birthday in 2018, after being founded in 1938, inspired by the famous London Gang Show directed by Ralph Reader.

An Ipswich Gang Show rehearsal in April 1971 - Credit: Archant

Another show was held in 1939, but it then had to be suspended during the Second World War, before returning in 1945 and becoming an annual fixture.

Red, white and blue at the Ipswich Gang Show in 2002 for the Queen's Golden Jubilee - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Until 1969, the show was all-male, but since then members of the Guide movement have also played an important role in the show.

Scarecrow Hoedown at the Ipswich Gang Show 2002 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Scarecrow Hoedown at the Ipswich Gang Show 2002 at Ipswich Corn Exchange - Credit: Owen Hines/Ipswich



