That's entertainment! Have you ever taken part in Ipswich's Gang Show?
- Credit: John Kerr/Archant
Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos of the Ipswich Scout and Guide Gang Show?
The hugely popular show usually takes the stage every spring - although it sadly can't go ahead this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
But our latest Days Gone By gallery gives you a chance to look back over the years at the show, which regularly features Scouts, Guides, Rangers, Explorers, Cubs, Brownies and Leaders.
The show celebrated its 80th birthday in 2018, after being founded in 1938, inspired by the famous London Gang Show directed by Ralph Reader.
Another show was held in 1939, but it then had to be suspended during the Second World War, before returning in 1945 and becoming an annual fixture.
Until 1969, the show was all-male, but since then members of the Guide movement have also played an important role in the show.
