Ipswich Sports Club to celebrate 75th birthday

A historic Ipswich club is looking back on more than seven decades of sporting success.

Ipswich Sports Club, on Henley Road, officially opened in November 1947.

Although the origins of the club date back over 120 years, the facility first started to take on its present shape when the tennis club moved to the current site more than seven decades ago.

Henley Road site in 1947, before the clubhouse was built - Credit: Ipswich Sports Club

With just £61 initially in the bank, the site was bought by then-president Major Douglas Bostock in 1945, whilst the founders collected funds to purchase the club and build the courts.

Major Douglas Bostock in 1940s - Credit: Ipswich Sports Club

In the early days of tennis at Ipswich Sports Club, the venue used to host a number of matches that gathered thousands of local residents, flocking to Henley Road to watch high-quality tennis, which included a number of women’s Wimbledon and men’s Davis Cup players.

A few years later, the Ipswich Men’s Hockey Club relocated to the facility.

The Ipswich Ladies hockey team was the only ladies' team in England to have their own pitch and hockey club at that time.

Evening Star article about Ipswich Sports Club from 1948 - Credit: Ipswich Sports Club

Ipswich Squash Club joined the association in the early 70s, moving from its previous site at Ipswich Airport.

In 1980, the three sports became part of an integrated Ipswich Sports Club.

Since then, the club has established itself as one of the leading sporting clubs in Suffolk and has seen vast development over the years.

Tennis Manager Chris Daynes coaching on the hard court at Ipswich Sports Club - Credit: Ipswich Sports Club

As well as tennis, squash and hockey, facilities now also include racketball and padel, as well as a recently renovated gym and studio.

Chris Grimwood, the general manager of Ipswich Sports Club, said: “This year marks a very special milestone in the history of the Club. It’s been 75 years of offering first-class coaching and facilities to local people here at Henley Road.

Ipswich Sports Club’s Henley Road site from above - Credit: Lee Tweed

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to host some prestigious, national events, such as the English Squash Masters back in January.

“The club is looking forward to hosting many more large-scale sporting events in the future, such as the Worldwide International Tennis Federation Masters Event, which will be taking place at Henley Road in October.”

Ipswich Sports Club's Lucy Turmel (right) and her doubles partner Gina Kennedy (left) after reaching the doubles quarter finals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: England Squash

The past 18 months have seen a substantial financial investment that enabled key improvements and renovations at the club, including £150,000 being put into brand new, state-of-the-art gym and studio equipment, further allowing more classes and activities to be on offer.

Over £150,000 has been invested into new gym kit and studio equipment at Ipswich Sports Club. - Credit: Friel

Maggie Lipscombe, president of Ipswich Sports Club, has been a member since the 1960s, said: “We’re very lucky with the facilities that we have had access to over the years and it’s very exciting to see all of the investment that is going back into the Club to further improve the facilities for future generations."

Chris Grimwood, the general manager, and Maggie Lipscombe, the president of Ipswich Sports Club - Credit: Nia Friel

The club will be hosting a celebration party on September, 10.