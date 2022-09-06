9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Which Ipswich pub do you miss the most? - Credit: Archant

Spending a night at your local pub is one of the nation's most-loved activities, but many favourites have closed down in recent years.

Take a trip down memory lane and see if one of your old favourite pubs from Ipswich is on our list.

Sporting Farmer

Punters enjoyed drinks at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub over the decades it was open.

The Sporting Farmer pub, pool team, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Princes Street pub, a favourite with Ipswich Town supporters, originally opened in December 1962, close to the old cattle market site near the junction with Portman Road.

A modernisation of the pub was carried out in 1990 and the pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey - but it closed in 2016.

The Harlequin

The pub opened in February 1970 and was part of a wider shopping complex.

Did you stop off at The Harlequin? - Credit: Archant

It was known as Harleys for a time but had reverted to the Harlequin before its final demise in 2006.

The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak pub in Felixstowe had a long history of live music performances but closed in January 2014.

The Royal Oak in Felixstowe Road, pictured in 2005 - Credit: Archant

It's since been given a fresh lease of life as a café and is now occupied by Emmaus Suffolk, which uses it to support the charity's work with the homeless.

Blooming Fuchsia

The Blooming Fuchsia stood in Foxhall Road before being permanently closed in 2009 and demolished in 2010.

A couple of gentlemen enjoying a pint at in the Blooming Fuchsia pub - Credit: Archant

The history of the pub dates back to some time in the late 1880s and was a popular pub for many locals.

The Emperor

One of the town’s many lost pubs, the Emperor inn building in Norwich Road dates back to the 1840s.

Were you once a regular at the Emperor Pub? - Credit: Archant

The inn first opened in 1843 and used to host bands and events, attracting many punters.

The pub closed in 2012 and was controversially converted into a Tesco Express, but it is fondly remembered by generations of customers.

Duke of Gloucester

Built by Cobbold's in the 1930s as the Gainsborough estate expanded, the pub in Clapgate Lane was a very popular venue for many years.

Behind the bar at The Duke of Gloucester pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Gloucester closed in 2000, marking the end of an era, and the building went on to become a children's centre.

The Garland

Situated on Humber Doucy Lane, the pub was a popular choice for many 40 years ago.

The Garland Pub in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED - Credit: Archant

Dating back to the 1800s, it was originally located just outside Rushmere village and was previously called The Greyhound before it changed its name to The Garland by 1927.

The pub officially closed its doors in January 2014.

Royal William

Opened in the late 20th century, the pub was situated in London Road, and stood proudly in the community for decades.

Live music in the Royal William - Credit: Archant

It once had a large ornate garden which sat between the pub and the river and was maintained by the pub team.

It closed its doors for the final time in 1998 and was demolished, together with the neighbouring Ipswich Arms, in 1999 to make way for a new retail unit.

Ipswich Arms

The final pub on our list is the Ipswich Arms which was located on London Road.

It was temporarily renamed Bridge House during the Second World War.

Cheers! A night out at the Ipswich Arms pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The pub stood next to another popular pub which is also on the list - the Royal William.

Both pubs were demolished in 1999 to make way for the Lidl supermarket.