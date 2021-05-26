Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2021

Ipswich Town fans look at the FA Cup at an ITFC open day in 1978 - Credit: Archant

Did you go along to Ipswich Town open days in the 1970s and 80s?

Mick Mills and Roger Osborne during a football fun day at Ipswich Town in 1988 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

If so, these photos of past events at the football club may bring back memories.

Ipswich Town fans take pictures of the FA Cup at the club open day in 1978 - Credit: Archant

Our latest Days Gone By gallery recalls the open day in 1978, a unique occasion when fans were able to celebrate after the Blues had won the FA Cup.

Ipswich Town fans queue to see the FA Cup at an open day in 1978 - Credit: Archant

Long queues of fans waited patiently at Portman Road to see the famous trophy and take photos of it.

Ipswich Town fans entering the ITFC open day at Portman Road in 1978 - Credit: Archant

And there are also photos from a memorable football fun day and open day 10 years on in 1988.

Fans got the chance to go on the pitch during an Ipswich Town fun day in 1988 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

ITFC legends Mick Mills, captain in 1978, and Roger Osborne, scorer of the famous Cup-winning goal, returned to take to the pitch for a football fun day.

Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills signing autographs for fans at a football fun day in 1988 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

Do you remember going along to these events, or other football open days at the club over the years?

Young Ipswich Town fans being shown around the players' changing room at an Ipswich Town open day in 1988 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

Fans on a tour round Ipswich Town's ground in 1988, being shown some classic shirts - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant



