Did you tour Portman Road and see FA Cup at Ipswich Town open days?
- Credit: Archant
Did you go along to Ipswich Town open days in the 1970s and 80s?
If so, these photos of past events at the football club may bring back memories.
Our latest Days Gone By gallery recalls the open day in 1978, a unique occasion when fans were able to celebrate after the Blues had won the FA Cup.
Long queues of fans waited patiently at Portman Road to see the famous trophy and take photos of it.
And there are also photos from a memorable football fun day and open day 10 years on in 1988.
You may also want to watch:
ITFC legends Mick Mills, captain in 1978, and Roger Osborne, scorer of the famous Cup-winning goal, returned to take to the pitch for a football fun day.
Do you remember going along to these events, or other football open days at the club over the years?
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
- 2 'It's terrifying' — Ipswich woman loses hair from alopecia in just 6 weeks
- 3 Residents told to find new homes as sheltered housing complex due to close
- 4 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 5 Teen jailed for 'frenzied attack' on woman he stabbed 15 times
- 6 Trio threatened to pour boiling water over victim in terrifying Ipswich burglary
- 7 New 400-place primary school could be built in Ipswich town centre
- 8 Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich
- 9 Treat for geeks in store as couple prepare to open new town centre business
- 10 Family's heartbreak as puppy dies after eating rare plant