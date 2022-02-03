Gallery
Did you swap football stickers with Ipswich Town heroes back in 2002?
Trading football stickers was a major craze with youngsters back in the early 2000s – and some lucky fans even got to swap stickers with their Ipswich Town heroes.
Defender Titus Bramble and midfielder Jermaine Wright held a meet-and-greet with supporters at Portman Road in March 2002.
The players, who made 283 appearances for the Blues between them, signed young fans' Merlin collection books and and handed out their own stickers.
The event proved popular with families, who formed lengthy queues on the streets outside Portman Road for a chance to meet their idols.
At the time, Town were competing in the Premier League – but they were relegated to the First Division at the end of the season.
The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers partnered with Ipswich Town to launch the club's first official sticker album at the start of the 2020/21 season.