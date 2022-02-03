News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you swap football stickers with Ipswich Town heroes back in 2002?

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:52 AM February 3, 2022
A young fan meets Ipswich Town's Jermaine Wright and Titus Bramble at Portman Road in 2002

A young fan meets Ipswich Town's Jermaine Wright and Titus Bramble at Portman Road in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Trading football stickers was a major craze with youngsters back in the early 2000s – and some lucky fans even got to swap stickers with their Ipswich Town heroes.

Defender Titus Bramble and midfielder Jermaine Wright held a meet-and-greet with supporters at Portman Road in March 2002.

A fan gets an autograph from defender Bramble at the event at Portman Road

A fan gets an autograph from defender Bramble at the event at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

The players, who made 283 appearances for the Blues between them, signed young fans' Merlin collection books and and handed out their own stickers.

A youngster shows Ipswich Town midfielder Wright his collection

A youngster shows Ipswich Town midfielder Wright his collection - Credit: Archant

The event proved popular with families, who formed lengthy queues on the streets outside Portman Road for a chance to meet their idols.

Families queued out the door for a chance to meet the Blues stars

Families queued out the door for a chance to meet the Blues stars - Credit: Archant

At the time, Town were competing in the Premier League – but they were relegated to the First Division at the end of the season.

The meet and greet was held in March 2002

The meet and greet was held in March 2002 - Credit: Archant

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers partnered with Ipswich Town to launch the club's first official sticker album at the start of the 2020/21 season.

A Merlin album with a sticker of Titus Bramble

A Merlin album with a sticker of Titus Bramble - Credit: Archant

Nostalgia
Football
Ipswich News

