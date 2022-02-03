Did you swap football stickers with Ipswich Town heroes back in 2002?

Gallery

A young fan meets Ipswich Town's Jermaine Wright and Titus Bramble at Portman Road in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Trading football stickers was a major craze with youngsters back in the early 2000s – and some lucky fans even got to swap stickers with their Ipswich Town heroes.

Defender Titus Bramble and midfielder Jermaine Wright held a meet-and-greet with supporters at Portman Road in March 2002.

A fan gets an autograph from defender Bramble at the event at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

The players, who made 283 appearances for the Blues between them, signed young fans' Merlin collection books and and handed out their own stickers.

A youngster shows Ipswich Town midfielder Wright his collection - Credit: Archant

The event proved popular with families, who formed lengthy queues on the streets outside Portman Road for a chance to meet their idols.

Families queued out the door for a chance to meet the Blues stars - Credit: Archant

At the time, Town were competing in the Premier League – but they were relegated to the First Division at the end of the season.

The meet and greet was held in March 2002 - Credit: Archant

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers partnered with Ipswich Town to launch the club's first official sticker album at the start of the 2020/21 season.