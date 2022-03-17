7 places children from Ipswich will remember going to for a birthday party

Anglia Karting in Ipswich was always a popular choice for children's parties - Credit: Archant

Youngsters growing up in and around Ipswich had plenty of options for their birthday parties, ranging from tobogganing down a hill to blasting your friends with lasers.

Here are seven places that everyone who grew up in the town in the last few decades will remember.

1. Play Today/Kids Kingdom/Quasar

Play Today, formerly known as Kid's Kingdom - Credit: Google Maps

Play Today, formerly known as Kid's Kingdom, in Martlesham Heath was one of the best places to go for a celebration as a youngster.

The centre also had the Quaser laser tag centre, which somehow turned a collection of barrels and plyboard walls into what looks like a hybrid of a techno club, factory and sci-fi arena.

2. Tenpin Bowling

Tenpin Bowling at Martlesham Heath has long been a favourite with youngsters - Credit: Archant

When you fancy knocking down some pins there's no place like Tenpin Bowling in Martlesham.

With 20 bowling lanes, table tennis, pool tables and dozens of arcade machines, it had something for everyone.

3. Cardinal Park

Cardinal Park in Ipswich has long been a favourite spot to catch a blockbuster for a Children's Party - Credit: Jerry Turner

One of Ipswich's leading leisure parks, the main attraction at Cardinal Park is the 12-screen Cineworld cinema.

Throughout the years, the park has overflowed with various options for dinner, with restaurants including Old Orleans, Frankie & Benny's and Chimichanga, while old favourites like McDonald's and KFC are still around.

4. Suffolk Ski Centre

Suffolk Ski Centre offers skiing, tobogganing and snowboarding - Credit: Archant

Offering children the chance to launch themselves headlong down a hill in a plastic toboggan, the Suffolk Ski Centre has long played host to children's parties.

The centre has also expanded out, building a collection of high ropes and offering inflatable rings as an alternative to toboggans or skis.

5. Odeon

The Odeon in Ipswich closed in 2005 - Credit: Simon Parker

Sadly long closed, the Ipswich Odeon offered a silver boxy alternative to the Cineworld at Cardinal Park.

Originally built as an alternative to subdividing the Regent, then Gaumont Theatre, it sat disused for many years before it was converted into the Hope Centre church.

6. Portman Road

ITFC still offer kids parties at Portman Road - Credit: PA

Home of Ipswich Town, Portman Road offered little ones a full tour of the stadium, plus a coaching session and mini-match with one of the club's coaches.

The Blues even supplied goodie bags and certificates for each child as a memento of the visit.

7. Anglia Karting

Anglia Karting in Ipswich is suitable for children ages 5 and up - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Children love excitement, and there's nothing more thrilling than speeding around a track in a go-kart.

Anglia Karting offers a sense of speed for petrol heads from ages five and up, with a fleet of electrical karts for the little ones and more powerful machines for older children.