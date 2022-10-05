Did you spend a night out at the Defiance Inn pub in Ipswich?

Gallery

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this picture? - Credit: Archant

Did you ever spend a night out at the Defiance Inn pub in Ipswich?

The popular pub was a place many went to for a night in the town.

Having a smoke outside the Defiance Inn in Stoke Street, Ipswich, in 1975 - Credit: Archant

Customers at the Defiance Inn, Ipswich, in 1975 - Credit: Archant

People used to visit the pub with friends and family.

The pub, which was located in Stoke Street, closed down for the final time in 1996.

Our archive shows a number of people enjoying themselves in the now lost pub in 1975.

Enjoying a night out at the Defiance Inn in Ipswich in 1975 - Credit: Archant

Behind the bar at The Defiance Inn in Ipswich in 1975 - Credit: Archant

After it closed down the pub was converted for residential use but stood empty for many years.

The Defiance Inn is just one of the many pubs that are sorely missed by the people of Ipswich.

In August, planning permission was granted to convert the pub into a flat and a five-bedroom house.

The Defiance Inn, 1975 - Credit: Archant

Enjoying a pint at The Defiance Inn in Stoke Street, Ipswich, in 1975 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?