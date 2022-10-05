Gallery
Did you spend a night out at the Defiance Inn pub in Ipswich?
Published: 10:00 AM October 5, 2022
The popular pub was a place many went to for a night in the town.
People used to visit the pub with friends and family.
The pub, which was located in Stoke Street, closed down for the final time in 1996.
Our archive shows a number of people enjoying themselves in the now lost pub in 1975.
After it closed down the pub was converted for residential use but stood empty for many years.
The Defiance Inn is just one of the many pubs that are sorely missed by the people of Ipswich.
In August, planning permission was granted to convert the pub into a flat and a five-bedroom house.
