News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Daniel O'Donnell turns 60 - did you queue to see him at Ipswich Regent?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 28, 2021
Fans queuing for Daniel O'Donnell tickets outside the Ipswich Regent in October 1993

Fans queuing for Daniel O'Donnell tickets outside the Ipswich Regent in October 1993 - Credit: Archant

Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, who holds a special place in the hearts of Suffolk fans, has celebrated his 60th birthday this month.

Today we're looking back at his concerts at the Ipswich Regent over the years - and the huge queues which built up ahead of the events.

Daniel O'Donnell on stage at the Ipswich Regent in 2003

Daniel O'Donnell on stage at the Ipswich Regent in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Many dedicated fans camped overnight in the town centre to be sure of tickets to see Daniel, who turned 60 on December 12.

Daniel first appeared in Ipswich in the early 1990s, and in 2007, he sponsored a seat at the Regent when he performed two sell-out concerts there after a refurbishment. 

The queue for Daniel O'Donnell show tickets outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002

The queue for Daniel O'Donnell show tickets outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The singer has built a reputation as a genuinely nice man, and has visited a number of super fans in the region at nursing homes or at their own homes.

He also holds meet-and-greets for fans after most of his concerts, and has said: "'I've always loved meeting the people after shows. Without the people who follow me I would not have this life." 

Rapturous applause as Daniel O'Donnell took to the stage at the Ipswich Regent in 2002

Rapturous applause as Daniel O'Donnell took to the stage at the Ipswich Regent in 2002 - Credit: Archant

To order copies of photos, visit our website.

Daniel O'Donnell merchandise being snapped up by the audience at Ipswich Regent in 2002

Daniel O'Donnell merchandise being snapped up by the audience at Ipswich Regent in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Daniel O'Donnell performing at the Ipswich Regent in 2011

Daniel O'Donnell performing at the Ipswich Regent in 2011 - Credit: Archant

A queue for Daniel O'Donnell show tickets outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002

A queue for Daniel O'Donnell show tickets outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Audience members watching Daniel O'Donnell at the Ipswich Regent in 2003

Audience members watching Daniel O'Donnell at the Ipswich Regent in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Daniel O'Donnell fans queuing outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange box office in 2004

Daniel O'Donnell fans queuing outside the Ipswich Corn Exchange box office in 2004 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Falcon has been refurbished. General manager Lauren Peck.

Pubs

New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Figures released under Freedom of Information laws found �653,392 was spent on medical locums employ

Ipswich Hospital

Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 

Suffolk Live News

Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Christmas | Gallery

People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon