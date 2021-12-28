Fans queuing for Daniel O'Donnell tickets outside the Ipswich Regent in October 1993 - Credit: Archant

Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, who holds a special place in the hearts of Suffolk fans, has celebrated his 60th birthday this month.

Today we're looking back at his concerts at the Ipswich Regent over the years - and the huge queues which built up ahead of the events.

Many dedicated fans camped overnight in the town centre to be sure of tickets to see Daniel, who turned 60 on December 12.

Daniel first appeared in Ipswich in the early 1990s, and in 2007, he sponsored a seat at the Regent when he performed two sell-out concerts there after a refurbishment.

The singer has built a reputation as a genuinely nice man, and has visited a number of super fans in the region at nursing homes or at their own homes.

He also holds meet-and-greets for fans after most of his concerts, and has said: "'I've always loved meeting the people after shows. Without the people who follow me I would not have this life."

